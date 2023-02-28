Newmar's 2023 New Aire Is Tasteful Luxury With a Dash of Opulence and Adventure

Every so often, I come across a different kind of mobile habitat. This time, it's Newmar's turn and their 2023 New Aire. In short, it's a luxury home on wheels with a price tag starting at a tad under $600K (€564K at current exchange rates). Floss those teeth, brush your hair, and put on your best suit for this one.
Until a couple of years ago, I never really understood the term land yacht. Well, after landing a job here at autoevolution, I began to explore more and more of what the mobile living industry has to offer. It's here that I ran across Newmar. You may have heard this name before, as we've featured their yearly designs multiple times. As for the unit in question today, it's the 2023 New Aire, a motor coach that's part of Newmar's luxury line.
Now, luxury motor coaches bring a whole lot to the table. Heck, I've seen units decked out with carbon fiber handrails, alligator skin seating, and marble flooring. But that's a little too much for my tastes. One of the main reasons I chose to bring to light the New Aire is because it boasts a tastefully luxurious interior. It has none of that "too much" or "too little" of anything, anywhere! Don't believe me? It means you haven't checked out the image gallery yet.
Upon seeing the interior of the New Aire, my first impression was, "Yeah, now this is a well-thought-out and executed motorhome." I'm still unsure of which floorplan Newmar showcases, but that doesn't even matter; it's still beautiful. Entry is made via the front of the rolling cave and will be placing you smack-dab in the middle of the cab. It's the perfect place to witness the expansive 35.8 ft (10.9 m) living space.
I want you to take note of the living room. To one side of the space, reclining theater seating wrapped in leather wait for your tired bones. These seats sit across from a dinette area which is suitable for two guests, but some floor plans flip this configuration and even replace the theater seating with a modular sofa. Take a moment and look around. Soak in the overhead storage cabinets, the wonderful integration of lighting, and how your eyes don't hurt no matter where you're peering. Take note of the overhead ventilation system that looks like art on your ceiling.
Speaking of the pantry, you may notice that it shares a wall with another important facility, the bathroom. It's here that the idea of a wet bath has been thrown out the window. After all, luxury means not having to wash in a space as large as an airplane bathroom. Oh, if one bathroom isn't enough, one layout offers two, so take the time to explore all New Aire has to offer. Typically, residential-sized showers, tile flooring, and Chinook continuous hot water systems feed your comfort.
The final space that's set up on two slide-outs is the bedroom. Here, one hydraulic system cradles a massive king bed and overhead cabinets for storage. The other slide-out hosts an entertainment center fit with everything you need to view the game and listen to it through a ground-shaking sound system. Thank god an airbag suspension is part of this home's chassis; otherwise, you may be causing quite the rumble in the jungle. Since this motorcoach is fit to handle all day-to-day living you can think of, you can bet your bottom dollar that there's a washing machine and dryer too.
habitats such as these is their ability to cover every aspect of a comfortable life. What I mean to say is that every system you can think of is found on board. From water filtration to heating, AC, and even an HVAC system, all are designed to keep you comfortable no matter the weather outside. Even a generator is integrated into the build to ensure everything is always running smoothly.
Since this sort of home is for those that are always on the go, Newmar also ensures that all the storage you could ever want is available and watertight. From the cupboards and cabinets I mentioned earlier to the countless bays integrated into the lower part of the exterior, bring along food, utensils, tools, toys, kayaks, and even bicycles. If it fits, the New Aire can carry it.
Ultimately, it's complicated to sum up 15 pages of features and systems into a one-to-two-page article, and I haven't even mentioned the solar and safety systems. But I think you get the idea behind this new model; a mobile and tastefully designed motor coach that will be there for you no matter the road ahead. As long as there's asphalt, drive on.
Now, luxury motor coaches bring a whole lot to the table. Heck, I've seen units decked out with carbon fiber handrails, alligator skin seating, and marble flooring. But that's a little too much for my tastes. One of the main reasons I chose to bring to light the New Aire is because it boasts a tastefully luxurious interior. It has none of that "too much" or "too little" of anything, anywhere! Don't believe me? It means you haven't checked out the image gallery yet.
Upon seeing the interior of the New Aire, my first impression was, "Yeah, now this is a well-thought-out and executed motorhome." I'm still unsure of which floorplan Newmar showcases, but that doesn't even matter; it's still beautiful. Entry is made via the front of the rolling cave and will be placing you smack-dab in the middle of the cab. It's the perfect place to witness the expansive 35.8 ft (10.9 m) living space.
I want you to take note of the living room. To one side of the space, reclining theater seating wrapped in leather wait for your tired bones. These seats sit across from a dinette area which is suitable for two guests, but some floor plans flip this configuration and even replace the theater seating with a modular sofa. Take a moment and look around. Soak in the overhead storage cabinets, the wonderful integration of lighting, and how your eyes don't hurt no matter where you're peering. Take note of the overhead ventilation system that looks like art on your ceiling.
Speaking of the pantry, you may notice that it shares a wall with another important facility, the bathroom. It's here that the idea of a wet bath has been thrown out the window. After all, luxury means not having to wash in a space as large as an airplane bathroom. Oh, if one bathroom isn't enough, one layout offers two, so take the time to explore all New Aire has to offer. Typically, residential-sized showers, tile flooring, and Chinook continuous hot water systems feed your comfort.
The final space that's set up on two slide-outs is the bedroom. Here, one hydraulic system cradles a massive king bed and overhead cabinets for storage. The other slide-out hosts an entertainment center fit with everything you need to view the game and listen to it through a ground-shaking sound system. Thank god an airbag suspension is part of this home's chassis; otherwise, you may be causing quite the rumble in the jungle. Since this motorcoach is fit to handle all day-to-day living you can think of, you can bet your bottom dollar that there's a washing machine and dryer too.
habitats such as these is their ability to cover every aspect of a comfortable life. What I mean to say is that every system you can think of is found on board. From water filtration to heating, AC, and even an HVAC system, all are designed to keep you comfortable no matter the weather outside. Even a generator is integrated into the build to ensure everything is always running smoothly.
Since this sort of home is for those that are always on the go, Newmar also ensures that all the storage you could ever want is available and watertight. From the cupboards and cabinets I mentioned earlier to the countless bays integrated into the lower part of the exterior, bring along food, utensils, tools, toys, kayaks, and even bicycles. If it fits, the New Aire can carry it.
Ultimately, it's complicated to sum up 15 pages of features and systems into a one-to-two-page article, and I haven't even mentioned the solar and safety systems. But I think you get the idea behind this new model; a mobile and tastefully designed motor coach that will be there for you no matter the road ahead. As long as there's asphalt, drive on.