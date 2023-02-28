Newmar's 2023 New Aire Is Tasteful Luxury With a Dash of Opulence and Adventure

Every so often, I come across a different kind of mobile habitat. This time, it's Newmar's turn and their 2023 New Aire. In short, it's a luxury home on wheels with a price tag starting at a tad under $600K (€564K at current exchange rates). Floss those teeth, brush your hair, and put on your best suit for this one.

15 photos Photo: Newmar Corp / Edited by autoevolution