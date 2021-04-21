Do Exploding Starships Go to Valhalla? Here’s a Video to Make You All Emotional

Mad Max Returns to Australia for Furiosa Prequel, First Details Are Out

Exciting news for fans of the decades-old universe of Mad Max: the fifth installment, a prequel to the 2015 Fury Road, called "Mad Max: Furiosa," will return to Australia for the entire production. 10 photos



As fans must know,



Mad Max: Furiosa will tell the story before the events of Fury Road, so new actors are on board. Anya Taylor-Joy is a young Furiosa, starring



Speaking at a press conference announcing the start of production in New South Wales, director George Miller also said that vehicles for the film are already being built. He also said that the story will stretch across several years, as opposed to the short timeline of Fury Road.



“Whereas Fury Road essentially happened over three days and two nights, this happens over many years,” he said, as cited by the



As fans must know, the first three films, starring Mel Gibson as the titular Max, were all shot in Australia. The fourth one, which brought Tom Hardy as the male lead and paired him with Charlize Theron's Furiosa, was eventually shot in Namibia after several delays caused by a heavier rainy season in Australia. You can't have a post-apocalyptic desertland backdrop when everything is green and lush.

Mad Max: Furiosa will tell the story before the events of Fury Road, so new actors are on board. Anya Taylor-Joy is a young Furiosa, starring opposite Chris Hemsworth in a yet-to-be-disclosed part.

Speaking at a press conference announcing the start of production in New South Wales, director George Miller also said that vehicles for the film are already being built. He also said that the story will stretch across several years, as opposed to the short timeline of Fury Road.

"Whereas Fury Road essentially happened over three days and two nights, this happens over many years," he said, as cited by the Sydney Morning Herald. "You try to make films that are 'uniquely familiar.' This will be familiar to those people who know Mad Max, and in particular Fury Road, but also it will be unique."

Miller also said he was eager to see the story in theaters, a sentiment all true movie buffs will undoubtedly relate to. For the time being, Furiosa has a working 2023 release date.

As Hollywood remains crippled by the ongoing health crisis, Australia is largely free of restrictions. Countless Hollywood film productions have moved here to continue shooting throughout the health crisis, which may have also played a part in Warner Bros.' decision to bring Mad Max back home.

