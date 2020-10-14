Chris Hemsworth Officially Joins Mad Max Universe for Furiosa Spinoff

The good news is that, despite the fact that movie-making is somewhat on a break right now, due to the terrible year that’s been 2020, George Miller is hard at work on another Mad Max installment. Development on the Furiosa spinoff is progressing, with new official leads on board.
Earlier this summer, word got out that, before we get a Mad Max: Fury Road sequel with more adventures from Max Rockatansky, we’ll get a Furiosa spinoff. This means that the upcoming Mad Max film will include a brand new cast, including a younger Furiosa (she was played by Oscar-winner Charlize Theron in Fury Road) and no Max / Tom Hardy.
Instead, fans will get Thor himself in a supporting role: Chris Hemsworth is officially attached to the sequel. Furiosa will be played by Anya Taylor-Joy, who was previously seen in Glass, while Yahya Abdul-Mateen II from Aquaman, the upcoming Matrix and the upcoming Candyman, will play a supporting role.
Not many details about the Furiosa spinoff are available as of this moment, but Deadline says that George Miller is producing and will direct, based on a script he’s currently working on with longtime partner Nico Lathouris, who also co-wrote Fury Road. For fans of the long-standing Mad Max franchise, this is excellent news: the reason Fury Road took so many years to finally reach the big screens was Miller’s refusal to make compromises that would have altered his artistic vision and done damage to this fictional universe.
The result was a Mad Max installment that is considered on par with the Mel Gibson-centric originals and one of the most awesome car-focused, post-apocalyptic movies of all time. Fury Road came out 5 years ago and has set the bar incredibly high for any follow-up. Hopefully, Furiosa will rise to expectations and deliver the same kind of insane automotive content fans want from the shiny and chrome universe of Mad Max.
Until then, bask in the awesomeness of the Fury Road rat rods in the gallery above.
