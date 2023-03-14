Specialized Bicycles Takes a Crack at Replacing the Car With Their $2,700 Haul ST E-Bike

For a few years now, I've noticed a trend in our world. I'm not going to lie; bicycle manufacturers are looking to squeeze into your life, even replacing your beloved car in the process, if only for a few activities.
Cue Specialized Bicycles and their Globe Haul ST, a two-wheeler with an electrified kick, and frankly, one that actually stands a chance in taking some of the burdens off your car. Since Specialized waited for other manufacturers to first hit the scene with their own cargo e-bikes, they could scope out the competition. What does this mean for you and me? This electrified car replacer is selling for a reasonable $2,700 (€2,500 at current exchange rates). Let's dive in, shall we?
First, it's essential to understand precisely where a bicycle is meant to be ridden. This tells us all about its possible abilities. These days, however, manufacturers are aiming to build bikes that are as versatile as possible. I'm not saying you should be hitting downhill trails on an ST, but Specialized does include fat tires on the bugger. A pair of 20 in, 3.5 in cross-section rubbers tell me this bugger can handle more than just good old asphalt. I'm talking about a dirt road at best because the ST doesn't include any suspension, either. But fat tires should do just fine in taking up some of the vibrations and hits from the road, followed by your bouncing bottom.
However, wide tires on such a bike may feel like a godsend. Why? Let's think about it for a second. Imagine that you're loaded up to the brim with precious cargo. I'm talking about some groceries hanging over the front wheel and, most importantly, your child sitting in the rear seat. Now, what would happen if your kid decides to shift his or her weight while you're hauling butt up to your local speed limits? If you're rocking classic city tires with a diameter of up to 35 mm, then you're going to feel the shift, possibly toppling everyone over in the process.
dropped center of gravity. Cue frame design.
Looking closely at the frame, it's clear that Specialized has brought decades of know-how to the game. Not only is it a step-through design, ensuring easy mounting and dismounting and manipulation of your legs in case of an emergency, but a lot of its tubing is constructed low to the ground. This helps maintain stability while loaded up with goods. Oh, the 20-in tires help improve this effect even further.
Now, cargo-carrying abilities aside, one aspect of the ST is that it's electric. So, what's powering it? Well, it seems that Specialized is aiming to create its own line of e-bike components because all the manufacturer's website states that the ST includes a Globe "custom-tuned" motor with 700 W of power strapped to the rear hub. Simply put, Globe is the name of the new class of bikes that this brand puts out, so don't bother looking for big names like Bosch, Bafang, or Fazua; this one's all Specialized. There's no indication of torque levels, either.
As for the juice needed to power this beefy motor, we can see a battery pack integrated into the tube design. Here, 772 Wh of lithium-ion are fed to the motor to give us a range of up to 60 mi (96.5 km). That's huge! However, that number will drop once you load the bike up, hit some cracks in the road, and even ride up a hill.
little knick-knacks that make up this bike, a 9-speed transmission from SunRace, microShift Advent levers, and hydraulic brakes with 203 mm (8 in) rotors are in store. Sure, 203 mm rotors are huge, but then again, so is the cargo this bike can carry. These components are also where we can see how Specialized kept the price for this workhorse to a minimum.
The final aspect we need to consider is all the cargo-carrying options we're given for the ST. The beefiest formation is the one with two cargo bins over the front and rear wheels, with a seat over the rear wheel too. Another layout ditches the rear storage bins and replaces them with a padded seat, shields to keep your kids' feet out of your spokes, and a grab bar to hold onto. The rest is up to your creation and any subsequent gear Specialized releases in time.
Still, with a range of up to 60 mi, the ability to handle 419 lbs of cargo, and a price of $2,700, the Globe Haul ST stands a solid chance of ending up in some of our garages. After all, Spring is just around the corner, and we're sure to catch a glimpse of this EV around some towns and cities.
First, it's essential to understand precisely where a bicycle is meant to be ridden. This tells us all about its possible abilities. These days, however, manufacturers are aiming to build bikes that are as versatile as possible. I'm not saying you should be hitting downhill trails on an ST, but Specialized does include fat tires on the bugger. A pair of 20 in, 3.5 in cross-section rubbers tell me this bugger can handle more than just good old asphalt. I'm talking about a dirt road at best because the ST doesn't include any suspension, either. But fat tires should do just fine in taking up some of the vibrations and hits from the road, followed by your bouncing bottom.
However, wide tires on such a bike may feel like a godsend. Why? Let's think about it for a second. Imagine that you're loaded up to the brim with precious cargo. I'm talking about some groceries hanging over the front wheel and, most importantly, your child sitting in the rear seat. Now, what would happen if your kid decides to shift his or her weight while you're hauling butt up to your local speed limits? If you're rocking classic city tires with a diameter of up to 35 mm, then you're going to feel the shift, possibly toppling everyone over in the process.
dropped center of gravity. Cue frame design.
Looking closely at the frame, it's clear that Specialized has brought decades of know-how to the game. Not only is it a step-through design, ensuring easy mounting and dismounting and manipulation of your legs in case of an emergency, but a lot of its tubing is constructed low to the ground. This helps maintain stability while loaded up with goods. Oh, the 20-in tires help improve this effect even further.
Now, cargo-carrying abilities aside, one aspect of the ST is that it's electric. So, what's powering it? Well, it seems that Specialized is aiming to create its own line of e-bike components because all the manufacturer's website states that the ST includes a Globe "custom-tuned" motor with 700 W of power strapped to the rear hub. Simply put, Globe is the name of the new class of bikes that this brand puts out, so don't bother looking for big names like Bosch, Bafang, or Fazua; this one's all Specialized. There's no indication of torque levels, either.
As for the juice needed to power this beefy motor, we can see a battery pack integrated into the tube design. Here, 772 Wh of lithium-ion are fed to the motor to give us a range of up to 60 mi (96.5 km). That's huge! However, that number will drop once you load the bike up, hit some cracks in the road, and even ride up a hill.
little knick-knacks that make up this bike, a 9-speed transmission from SunRace, microShift Advent levers, and hydraulic brakes with 203 mm (8 in) rotors are in store. Sure, 203 mm rotors are huge, but then again, so is the cargo this bike can carry. These components are also where we can see how Specialized kept the price for this workhorse to a minimum.
The final aspect we need to consider is all the cargo-carrying options we're given for the ST. The beefiest formation is the one with two cargo bins over the front and rear wheels, with a seat over the rear wheel too. Another layout ditches the rear storage bins and replaces them with a padded seat, shields to keep your kids' feet out of your spokes, and a grab bar to hold onto. The rest is up to your creation and any subsequent gear Specialized releases in time.
Still, with a range of up to 60 mi, the ability to handle 419 lbs of cargo, and a price of $2,700, the Globe Haul ST stands a solid chance of ending up in some of our garages. After all, Spring is just around the corner, and we're sure to catch a glimpse of this EV around some towns and cities.