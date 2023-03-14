Manhart BMW M4 DTM Champion Edition Shows Up With Marlboro Livery, Got a Light?

We kind of got used to the latest-gen BMW M4, with its double coffins up front. We wouldn’t say it’s good-looking yet, but we think it’s getting there. After the controversy has started to fade off, it might just follow in the footsteps of the Bangle-era E60 5er, which has aged nicely, or so we think anyway.
But the pictured copy has nothing to do with it, as it is the first-gen BMW M4. And this is one interesting take on it, with the Marlboro livery bedecking its body. The new attire is joined by additional decals, and by the Manhart logos, because this is the tuner behind the project.
A few add-ons make it look even sportier. These comprise the new apron attached to the front bumper, ducktail spoiler, and new diffuser with an incorporated brake light. The big wing on the trunk lid, side mirror casings, and the concave wheels, with six double-spoke design, round it off as far as the visuals are concerned. The 9x20-inch front and 10.5x20-inch rear alloys were wrapped in 255/35 and 295/30 Michelin tires respectively.
At the time of writing, Manhart didn’t release any images of the interior. However, we do know that they left their mark on it too, as the social media post embedded at the bottom of this story states that it features an additional display mounted where the central air vents are normally found. The carbon fiber bucket seats, racing harnesses, roll bar, and a few other things were equipped at the factory, as this is the BMW M4 DTM Champion Edition.
Another thing that bears their signature is the engine. The twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter straight-six mill features upgraded turbos, new intercooler, carbon fiber intake, and a software remap. When combined with the new exhaust system with valve control which improves the soundtrack of the premium compact sports sedan, the result is spectacular: 708 ps (698 hp/521 kW), and the torque figure boosted to 980 Nm (723 lb-ft).
Made in 2016 to celebrate Marco Wittman’s DTM title, the special edition M4 came with 500 ps (493 hp/368 kW) and 600 Nm (443 lb-ft). This translated to 3.8 seconds required to hit 100 kph (62 mph) from rest, and a top speed electronically capped at 305 kph (190 mph). Production was capped at 200 copies, and all of them came in Alpine White, decorated by the BMW M Division’s distinctive colors. They were also fitted with a few carbon fiber add-ons, had matte gray wheels, standard carbon ceramic brakes, and a few other bits and bobs that further separated it from the regular M4 variants. Pricing used to start at nearly €150,000 back then in its home market of Germany, equaling to a little over $160,000 at the current exchange rates.
A few add-ons make it look even sportier. These comprise the new apron attached to the front bumper, ducktail spoiler, and new diffuser with an incorporated brake light. The big wing on the trunk lid, side mirror casings, and the concave wheels, with six double-spoke design, round it off as far as the visuals are concerned. The 9x20-inch front and 10.5x20-inch rear alloys were wrapped in 255/35 and 295/30 Michelin tires respectively.
At the time of writing, Manhart didn’t release any images of the interior. However, we do know that they left their mark on it too, as the social media post embedded at the bottom of this story states that it features an additional display mounted where the central air vents are normally found. The carbon fiber bucket seats, racing harnesses, roll bar, and a few other things were equipped at the factory, as this is the BMW M4 DTM Champion Edition.
Another thing that bears their signature is the engine. The twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter straight-six mill features upgraded turbos, new intercooler, carbon fiber intake, and a software remap. When combined with the new exhaust system with valve control which improves the soundtrack of the premium compact sports sedan, the result is spectacular: 708 ps (698 hp/521 kW), and the torque figure boosted to 980 Nm (723 lb-ft).
Made in 2016 to celebrate Marco Wittman’s DTM title, the special edition M4 came with 500 ps (493 hp/368 kW) and 600 Nm (443 lb-ft). This translated to 3.8 seconds required to hit 100 kph (62 mph) from rest, and a top speed electronically capped at 305 kph (190 mph). Production was capped at 200 copies, and all of them came in Alpine White, decorated by the BMW M Division’s distinctive colors. They were also fitted with a few carbon fiber add-ons, had matte gray wheels, standard carbon ceramic brakes, and a few other bits and bobs that further separated it from the regular M4 variants. Pricing used to start at nearly €150,000 back then in its home market of Germany, equaling to a little over $160,000 at the current exchange rates.