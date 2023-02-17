Tuned BMW M4 Is a Wolf in Drag With a Nose Made for AMG Sniffing

Some three years (yep, that’s three, let that sink in!) after the second generation BMW M4 entered production, the bucktooth grille has started to grow on us. We cannot say that we like it yet, as we’d rather look at its predecessor all day, any day instead, but it will probably age quite fine, like the E60 5er from the Bangle era.
And if it is somehow too much to swallow, then you could turn to various companies that have much smaller proposals in their portfolios. Not G-power, though, as they tend to keep things simple with a few add-ons on the outside, some tweaks made to the cockpit, and a jaw-dropping amount of thrust unleashed at a hard push of the right pedal.
Following this recipe to the letter, the pictured BMW M4 Competition Coupe didn’t really need to have its 3.0-liter straight-six lump, assisted by forced induction, massaged in any way. Without fiddling with its internals and software, you are still looking at 503 hp (510 ps/305 kW), which translates to 3.8 seconds required to hit the 60 mph (97 kph) mark from a standstill, and 3.4 seconds when it comes to the rear-biased xDrive-equipped variant. Speaking of which, the latter is already faster than the mighty Ferrari Enzo, which could deal with the acceleration in 3.65 seconds back when it first saw the light of day.
As for this green copy, it has 641 hp (650 ps/478 kW) to play with, and no less than 575 lb-ft (780 Nm) of torque. A remapped software, a new exhaust system, and some other things are responsible for the extra punch put out by it. To better cope with the thrust number, the transmission software was also remapped. Scrolling through G-Power’s website did not reveal the new sprint time, but it is definitely even closer to the 3.0-second mark. Oh, a V-max limiter removal is on the options list at the tuner, for those who’d rather have their M4 Coupe do more than 180 mph (290 kph), which is its electronically limited top speed when ordered with the M Driver’s Package.
Sporting a Hulk-y green finish, which looks like a wrap to us, it has new attachments at the front, sides, and rear, including that bigger chin spoiler, fatter side skirts, and large wing mounted on the trunk lid that we are not really fans of. Those bronze-ish wheels have a five double-spoke design, and they fill the arches rather well. The tuner’s emblems bedeck the nose and the trunk lid, there is a new engine cover that also came from them, and on the inside, it has a special plaque on the center console that reveals its more special nature. We’re definitely fans of this build, bar a few things that we would have done differently, but are you?
