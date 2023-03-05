Grandma Just Got a Wicked Upgrade! The Collina Is the Most Beefed-Up Step-Through Ever

As time progresses and humans tinker more with technology, we're starting to see some truly odd machines. Let's take the Collina trekking bike as the perfect example. Why? Look at it, for god's sake! It's a full suspension, step-through, e-MTB designed to dominate just about any terrain this world has to offer.
Folks, the e-MTB that we'll be exploring today is the handiwork of none other than Italy's Malaguti. The same Malaguti born in 1930 in Bologna. Initially, this brand entered the market with bicycles and later switched over to motorcycles. However, in recent years, this timeless crew has been building pedaled two-wheelers yet again. You can find full-on e-MTBs for bringing home gold medals, electrified gravel eaters, and beasts designed to ride far and fast while carrying all your gear.
But, the machines I found most intriguing were the Collinas. Just so we're on the same page, two bikes are available in the Collina lineup, the FW 6.0 and the newest FW 6.1. Both are electric, so we'll explore that shortly, but the big deal is how these babies are designed.
As I mentioned, Malaguti designed the Collina with a step-through frame, but if we look closely at the frameset, this puppy is tattered with a complete suspension. As for what all this means for riders and future owners of a Collina, that's what we're about to find out. I'll focus on the 6.1 as it's the newest model and boasts the best of what Malaguti can do.
Speaking of comfort, let's explore the squishy side of things. I'm not going to lie; I don't remember ever seeing a step-through frame with MTB-worthy suspension systems. That said, this thing has got to feel like a dream to ride. Not only is a Suntour Mobie25 fork with 100 mm (4 in) going to reduce the stress your back feels, but the Suntour Edge R shock will ensure you feel like you're riding a magic carpet.
Another odd aspect of the Collina is the use of MTB tires and 29 in rims. Typically, step-through frames are only used in urban settings, like grandma does. But the inclusion of MTB tires is sure to flabbergast anyone that rides the Collina for the first time. Just so you know, tires are a clear indicator of the sort of terrain a bike can handle.
Since you'll often find yourself tackling rougher terrain than usual, Malaguti felt it was a good idea to add some electric power to Collina's already twisted ideology. Honestly, I couldn't agree more. To have the assistance of a Bosch Performance Line CX with 85 Nm (63 ft-lb) of torque will feel like a godsend as you try and tame a 20% incline on loose terrain. Feeding that hungry motor will be a Powertube with 625 Wh integrated right into the downtube. Even though this setup already offers more range than most people ride in a day, you can always double it by grabbing an extra battery. As for the drivetrain, an SRAM Eagle setup boasts an 11-50T range, and hydraulic Tektro brakes with 180 mm (7.1 in) rotors bring the stopping power.
What does all this mean for a rider? Well, let's see. There's a suspension, so journeys are soft and plush. MTB tires and a motor to help you cross mountains. And we can carry the cargo we need to ride across said mountains. Oh, and if you happen to encounter some terrain where airtime may be possible, there's a dang dropper post on both Collina models. What more could you want!?
All that sounds amazing, but I have just one problem with this oddball. I can't shake the idea that the bike style my grandmother used to ride around the city or by the beach can now traverse just about anything the world throws at it. Hell, it can even grab a bit of airtime. That's a sight; grandma hitting a superman on the most beefed-up step-through e-bike I've ever seen.
