Engwe's M20 E-Bike Breaks Ice With Cafe Racer Looks and Power on a Budget: RV Not Included

We're told that history repeats itself, and that seems to be the case with Engwe's M20. Simply put, it's a fat tire e-bike with café race styling. But there's a tad more to this $1,600 trinket, so let's explore if this EV has what it takes to end up in your garage. Maybe you even end up towing your camper with it!
The name Engwe may sound familiar. After all, we've covered several of their models over the years. However, this is the freshest machine in their lineup. And when I say fresh, I mean it in every sense of the word. Not only is it the newest, but few e-bike manufacturers around can offer a café racer design on a budget. Moreover, this thing is packed with power, capability, and comfort features to help you ride as far as you need.
First, let's dive deeper into the frame design, as it's the base for the entire machine. As I mentioned, Engwe aimed for the whole café racer look, and frankly, for $1,600 (€1,500 at current exchange rates), I think they did a pretty dang good job. Sure, the tubes only outline the skeleton of those era motorcycles, but it's there. That lifted and wide saddle seems to be the defining feature here. Let's not talk about the sort of looks you'll get riding this thing around town.
One aspect of the frameset that needs to be considered is the inclusion of a front and rear suspension. This will have your bottom feeling nice and unbothered by the rides you take, no matter the asphalt or terrain quality. However, it's unclear just how much absorption is available. Once coupled with 4 in cross-section fat tires, you can rest assured that the ride is smooth, to say the least.
Yet, the fat tires are more than just a way to soften up your ride. You may have noticed a recent wave of such bikes, typically around the colder months. Why? Simply because a fat tire offers a larger contact patch, essential if you're planning on riding around on snow. Come summer, sand is where this bugger should feel most at home.
feel like riding a small-engine motorcycle. As for towing a travel trailer, like we see in the video below, I think we found the right guy to test this idea, me.
What does this mean for you and me? You already know the top speed, but with this sort of torque, the M20 tops out on a 10-degree hill. So, it's not power designed for offroad and rough terrain domination, but for your average urban landscape and gravel roads, it should do just fine too. However, here's what I don't approve of or like about this machine, its brakes. Even though we can hit a speed that can maim a human, mechanical brakes with 160 mm (6.3 in) rotors are all you get to help stop you and this 89 lb (40.3 kg) speed demon. Funny enough, this is true for most Engwe EVs I've encountered, perfect for those adrenaline seekers.
Speaking of urban landscapes, one of the attractive features of the M20 is its range. Even though it can fly around at 28 mph, it can do so for a solid 47 mi (75 km). That's in peak conditions, but still, a solid 40 mi (64 km) should be an achievable range. It's enough for daily travels around town or a Saturday and Sunday ride. This is made possible by a 13 Ah battery, but the real attraction is that another battery can be mounted to the top tube, doubling the range I mentioned.
keep you clean while riding, dual headlights for visibility like few other e-bikes around, and a 7-speed Shimano drivetrain. Nothing complicated, just good clean fun. Considering this thing has a throttle function, you don't even need to worry about shifting gears. You might end up not using the peddles either because they sit incredibly close to the seat and will have you scrunched up with every stroke of the leg.
Now, there's something I need to point out about this trinket, Engwe is making a really big deal out of it. So much so that they're actually carrying out a giveaway to ten lucky riders. Why? All in the spirit of attracting as much business as possible. After all, not one manufacturer would like to admit it, but the cycling industry is kind of saturated at this point. Then there's the matter of price. Sure, the M20 is selling for $1,600, but future owners can get in on some early bird specials and take advantage of some of the offers this manufacturer has in store.
From what I've seen, the M20 is the sort of EV that has the strength and speed we want and the looks to turn heads. Based on those two aspects and price, it comes across as a machine you should consider if you're in the market for the upcoming summer season. Come winter, you won't have to grab something else. Those fat tires make sure of this. Safe riding out there.
