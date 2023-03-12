Engwe's M20 E-Bike Breaks Ice With Cafe Racer Looks and Power on a Budget: RV Not Included

We're told that history repeats itself, and that seems to be the case with Engwe's M20. Simply put, it's a fat tire e-bike with café race styling. But there's a tad more to this $1,600 trinket, so let's explore if this EV has what it takes to end up in your garage. Maybe you even end up towing your camper with it!

15 photos Photo: Engwe Bikes / Edited by autoevolution