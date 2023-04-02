Bicycle Companies Are Pushing To Replace the Car and Getting Very Close With Cargo Haulers

I've been covering the cycling industry for some time now, and I've noticed something: bicycle manufacturers and e-bike component brands are bent on replacing your car. This is true for teams ranging from Bosch to Trek and Specialized and a slew of other new crews. All of them are taking a crack at pushing aside our beloved four-wheelers.
Yes, bicycle and e-bike component manufacturers are looking to capitalize on a segment of mobility that is, consequently, laying our cars and other vehicles to rest, even if only for a short while. And let's face it, it makes sense not to fire up the old CO2 factory just to get to the gym, head to a grocery store or pharmacy, or even take your kids to school on sunny days. Some companies are taking things further, replacing their old ICE and electric four-wheeler fleets with electrified cargo e-bikes.
But how the hell did we get here? In truth, a slew of events and the current shape of our infrastructures have all led to more and more people switching to the age-old bicycle as a solution to moving around city streets faster than you would with a car. Heck, in rush hour, I can make it to work with a cab or car in 1 hour and 15 minutes. Guess how long that trip takes with an e-bike. No more than 32 minutes! This ability to weave through traffic, navigate tighter streets, and access harder-to-reach areas is another reason why such solutions are taking off. Sure, there are limits to a bicycle, and we'll cover those shortly, but you can already start to understand why more and more two and even three-wheelers are popping up in your neighborhood, most of which have a kicking and screaming child on the back or bags of groceries.
As for those limits I mentioned, there are plenty of limits to a bicycle. For example, with the City Vanture, I can only carry a little cargo, end up frying in the afternoon sun, and often need a break once I arrive at my destinations; I ride hard and fast. Oh, and if I'm to pick up some groceries on the way home, I'm going to need a backpack. I don't have kids, but if I did, taking them to school on a road bike would be out of the picture.
Now, let me start things off with information directly from a source, in this case, Bosch. Last year, we carried out an interview with this age-old brand, and our discussions clearly show that pushing the car aside is really the name of the game. Bosch is responsible for crafting beefy motors and battery arrays for bicycles and trikes and even has systems such as ABS in its lineup. The latter is essential in various cycling scenarios, but specifically when carrying heavy or precious loads. Their attention to this industry has also landed them countless contracts with fleet mobility and delivery services. Don't worry; other e-bike system manufacturers do exist, but it's Bosch that you'll see as the workhorse for many cargo-carrying machines and fleet businesses.
As for why fleet and parcel delivery services are hopping on the e-bike bandwagon, it's quite simple. Aside from government incentives and all that mumbo-jumbo, upkeep for an e-bike squad is much lower than that of maintaining a fleet of four-wheelers, whether electric or not. So, countless teams have switched over to a pedaled solution. However, not entirely; there are limits, and they're found in range and the ability to carry parcels and packages larger than a bike can typically handle.
Batteries and motor energy consumption are the two biggest factors in limiting the cargo-carrying abilities of cycles. Typically, the more you pack on, the less range you'll achieve. Throw in factors like weather, road conditions, and how much you ate for lunch, and the e-cycle is limited to short-range deliveries and tasks. However, humans are ingenious creatures, and we're now seeing countless companies designing and building an array of add-ons for bicycle frames, pushing the limits of loads and distance.
Schaeffler has devised a ride-by-wire drivetrain that eliminates chains and even recharges the battery pack as you ride, providing what is essentially considered a limitless range! Still, I feel it will be some time before we start delivering fridges and furniture with the beloved cycle. Step up the size of cargo to even larger items and no chance for this type of vehicle. I told you it's not all bad news for the car.
But what about the average Joe like me? Well, aside from having my Amazon packages delivered by e-bike or trike, I have a place in this story too, and so do you. For us, the cycling industry has been pushing towards devising machines able to carry limited cargo, such as groceries or home improvement goods, but above all, able to bring children and even other adults along for a ride.
This is where we start talking about brand names like Trek, Specialized, Cube, and even ones like Tern. The latter had made it their sole business goal to craft cargo-carrying e-bikes. For example, Tern has been building load-bearing solutions since their first days and has an array of designs aimed at urban settings, like taking the kid to school and carrying milk and cookies. Accessories push the limits to larger items.
Oh, and the list of other brands aimed at this industry is so long I could never fit it all in one article. Teams like Urban Arrow, Rad Power Bikes, Hovsco, and countless others are joining this movement. A team dubbed SunRider is even capturing the sun's power to achieve all of the above.
Globe Haul ST, a $2,700 electric mule with safety standards to rival a Volvo.
While this story could be wrapped up at this point, let's keep going. What I've also noticed in recent times is the rise of what I like to call hybrid companies. I'm talking about teams that are focused on designing gear to help our classic bicycle transform into what we've been talking about these past few minutes. Take the CargoDrive conversion kit as the perfect example. With a few added components, you now have a cargo bike. The benefit of such choices is that they're often reversible, so you can still use your bike for classic riding whenever you wish.
Again, all of this may appear to be a threat to our beloved cars and four-wheelers, but in truth, cars are just so good at going far, doing it fast, carrying the entire family and groceries too, and keeping you nice and comfortable on such a level that bicycles or trikes will never really be able to compete. It's like comparing apples to oranges. But for those looking to reduce short-range emissions, take a detour through a local park, and carry a fidgety kid on the back, the cargo bike is a solid alternative to your ICE and a reason we're seeing this boom.
