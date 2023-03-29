Fiido Unveils the C Series Gravel Bikes, Is Coming for the Big Boys

A good strategy is to never pick a fight that you can’t win, and Fiido is determined not to lose this one. The full details of the new C Series e-bikes have been unveiled, making it clear that these two new gravel bikes are coming for the competition.
Earlier this year, Fiido teased the 2023 lineup of electric bicycles, which includes the C Series gravel bikes, the C21 Pro and the C22 Pro. The only difference between the two is that the former is a high-step, while the latter comes with a mid-step frame, so we’re not really talking about two different models but variations on a single one.
While Fiido played it coy with the details at the time, the moment has come to disclose the full list of specs and, with it, the brand’s intention to come for competitors like VanMoof and Cowboy. Grab the popcorn and your riding gear. The point that Fiido is making is that there is little creativity to the e-bike segment right now and that most bikes that do show innovation are priced over $3,000.
For the under-$3,000 segment, the customer has to settle for less, whether in terms of safety and tech or of design and comfort. The C Series plans to address these shortcomings and, in the process, position itself as the best e-bike under $3,000, for the ultimate benefit of the rider and communities.
All uplifting sentiments aside, the C Series bike does promise to hold amazing potential. The spec list shows that it’s powered by a Mivice M080 250W Rear Hub motor paired with a Mivice torque sensor that should make assistance more intuitive, with hydraulic braking and a battery rated for 80 km (49.7 miles) per charge.
Top assisted speed is of 32 kph (19.9 mph), though probably not for European countries, where the legal limit is capped at 25 kph (15.5 mph). The good news is that this bike will be as fast as your legs will make it: it weighs only 17.5 kg (38.5 lbs), so you’ll have no issue riding it as a traditional, non-assisted bike. Fiido opts for a 9-speed gear derailleur, working with the 5 levels of pedal assist to deliver smooth, efficient, and easy rides regardless of terrain.
Other highlights are a mid-mounted IPS LCD display with back-lit keyboard, for maximum visibility in all weather, an adaptive front light, smartphone or smartwatch connectivity with the possibility to unlock the bike by means of the connected device, and a range of optional accessories that add versatility to the machine. These include an optional battery that serves as range extender, cleverly disguised as a water bottle so as to not disrupt the sleek silhouette of the aluminum alloy frame, and the possibility to add a rear rack for luggage.
Spec-wise, the Fiido C Series is on par with much more expensive e-bikes like the VanMoof S3/X3, the Cowboy 4/4ST, or the Tenways CGO 600pro/800s, but where pricing is concerned, it has them all beat. Pre-orders for the C21 Pro and C22 Pro are now underway for $1,399, with the full price after this period set at $1,599. Fiido is planning a lite version of the C Series for a later time, which comes with a “lite” MRSP of $999.
While Fiido played it coy with the details at the time, the moment has come to disclose the full list of specs and, with it, the brand’s intention to come for competitors like VanMoof and Cowboy. Grab the popcorn and your riding gear. The point that Fiido is making is that there is little creativity to the e-bike segment right now and that most bikes that do show innovation are priced over $3,000.
For the under-$3,000 segment, the customer has to settle for less, whether in terms of safety and tech or of design and comfort. The C Series plans to address these shortcomings and, in the process, position itself as the best e-bike under $3,000, for the ultimate benefit of the rider and communities.
All uplifting sentiments aside, the C Series bike does promise to hold amazing potential. The spec list shows that it’s powered by a Mivice M080 250W Rear Hub motor paired with a Mivice torque sensor that should make assistance more intuitive, with hydraulic braking and a battery rated for 80 km (49.7 miles) per charge.
Top assisted speed is of 32 kph (19.9 mph), though probably not for European countries, where the legal limit is capped at 25 kph (15.5 mph). The good news is that this bike will be as fast as your legs will make it: it weighs only 17.5 kg (38.5 lbs), so you’ll have no issue riding it as a traditional, non-assisted bike. Fiido opts for a 9-speed gear derailleur, working with the 5 levels of pedal assist to deliver smooth, efficient, and easy rides regardless of terrain.
Other highlights are a mid-mounted IPS LCD display with back-lit keyboard, for maximum visibility in all weather, an adaptive front light, smartphone or smartwatch connectivity with the possibility to unlock the bike by means of the connected device, and a range of optional accessories that add versatility to the machine. These include an optional battery that serves as range extender, cleverly disguised as a water bottle so as to not disrupt the sleek silhouette of the aluminum alloy frame, and the possibility to add a rear rack for luggage.
Spec-wise, the Fiido C Series is on par with much more expensive e-bikes like the VanMoof S3/X3, the Cowboy 4/4ST, or the Tenways CGO 600pro/800s, but where pricing is concerned, it has them all beat. Pre-orders for the C21 Pro and C22 Pro are now underway for $1,399, with the full price after this period set at $1,599. Fiido is planning a lite version of the C Series for a later time, which comes with a “lite” MRSP of $999.