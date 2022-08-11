VanMoof Introduces Limited-Edition S3 Aluminum e-Bike: Celebrate Beauty in Simplicity

e-Bikes come in all shapes and sizes, and a varied range of specifications, and we have the recent boom in the urban mobility sector to thank for that. Standing out from the crowd in such a context might be a difficult task but, as with everything else in this world, a limited-edition unit would do.
Limited-edition bikes, like limited-editions anythings, are usually super-expensive, super-exclusive stuff that mere mortals can only dream of. That doesn’t have to be the rule, Netherlands-based e-bike maker VanMoof believes, and it’s out to prove it with their first-ever limited-edition model, the S3 Aluminum.
VanMoof has been round since 2009, when brothers Taco and Ties Carlier started an e-bike boutique that aimed to create the ultimate city bike. The distinctive styling of a VanMoof is what sets it apart from any other bicycles out there, whether electric or pedal-powered, in combination with safety elements, and technical details that aim to deliver the most comfortable and efficient ride.
In 2020, VanMoof introduced a new model that took all the accomplishments of its predecessors and offered them at a lower price-point, the S3 (with its counterpart for shorter riders, the X3). The S3, in short, was a bike that promised “high tech, low price,” two seemingly paradoxical notions that went together like peanut butter and jelly – which, in this case, was a beautifully crafted, elegant bike frame.
If you loved the S3, the good news is that it’s getting a limited edition in the S3 Aluminum. This marks the first time VanMoof introduces a specific colorway and a limited-edition model, and it does so in a bid to celebrate the VanMoof heritage and its belief that beauty lies in simplicity. The S3 Aluminum is “electric riding in its purest form,” the company says, so it will deliver the same performance and quality of the S3 in a package that will add a bit more prestige to VanMoof ownership.
Speaking strictly in terms of performance, buyers will get an e-bike with the ultra-silent motor (32 kph / 20 mph but limited electronically to 25 kph / 15.5 mph in the EU), 4-speed automatic transmission, powerful Turbo Boos, long-range battery (60-150 km / 37-93 miles depending on riding style), hydraulic breaking, smart connectivity, and the patented anti-theft tech and locking mechanism. The frame is brushed aluminum with the distinctive VanMoof raw welding, with black signature 28-inch tires, and one-piece saddle.
The S3 Aluminum goes live on August 18 for a limited time, and while VanMoof doesn’t say how many units will be made, it does say availability will be limited to The Netherlands, France and Germany. Units are priced at $2,648.
