E-scooter Company Bird Is Now Selling E-Bikes With a VanMoof-Like Design

Mostly known for its rental scooters and more recently for its bike-sharing services, Bird is venturing out into the two-wheeler world with its first consumer e-bike. Aptly named the Bird Bike, this new toy with a Vanmoof-like style can now be yours for the modest price of $2,299.
Taking a different approach this time, the company has strayed away from its bulkier shared-bikes and adopted a very familiar design. Bike lovers might instantly recognize the A-frame as being reminiscent of the VanMoof S3 e-bike, with its classic straight-frame geometry and integrated lights. Depending on their preferences, riders can also choose to go with a V-frame design.
Bird has outfitted its first Bird Bike with eco-friendly tech designed to turn your everyday commutes into exciting trips while also providing an alternative to short-distance car rides. On that note, the company gave its e-bike a Bafang rear hub motor, which, paired with a 36v / 12.8Ah removable battery, can deliver up to 50 miles (80 km) of extended range.
The bike has a pedal-assist top speed of 20 mph (32 kph) and a thumb throttle that allows riders to get an extra oomph for those steep inclines. Bird says that riders in the EU and UK will have access to 250W of continuous rated power in line with local regulations, while riders in the U.S. will have access to 500W of electric support.
Other features include a chainless Gates Carbon drivetrain and a fully integrated backlit handlebar dash display. The LCD display is based on the ones that we're used to seeing on Bird scooters, and it helps riders monitor the bike's stats, such as speed, battery life, and distance.
Bird is selling limited quantities of its Bird Bike, which comes in two colors: Stealth Black and Gravity Gray. Both A-frame and V-frame Bird Bike designs will be available this Fall from leading retailers in the U.S., followed by European retailers later this year.
