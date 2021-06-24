From E-Scooters to E-bikes: Bird Launches a New Smart Bikesharing Program

We all know the California-based scooter manufacturer Bird. The company has been into the micromobility for quite some while now, providing zero-emission, short-distance rides. Seeking to go beyond e-scooters, Bird is stepping up the game and introduces its new e-bike and smart sharing program.
The news comes just a month after the scooter-sharing company announced its new Three E-Scooter with a more durable and powerful battery. As it looks to extend its range, Bird came up with another electric vehicle that sports a baby blue aerospace-grade aluminum alloy frame with the specific brand's logo.
It also features a front-mounted basket where people can put away their things. The 26-inch pneumatic tires will make the ride less bumpy and more enjoyable, and its integrated LED headlight and taillight will let other people see you when in traffic, especially at night or in low visibility conditions.
Each Bird bike has an e-assist motor that can help riders go up hills with a 20 percent gradient without having to put in much effort. It can roll at a 15.5 mph (25 kph) top speed, and it has enough juice to run for 56 miles (90 km) on a single charge.
Bird's founder, Travis VanderZanden, explains that the bikes are made to assist with 3-5 mile (5.6 km) rides. The company hopes to increase its annual journeys to roughly five billion and help with popularizing micromobility in traffic-clogged cities.
Other features citizens will see on the new vehicles are advanced onboard diagnostics and geospeed technology, multi-mode geolocation, digital display, and audible voice prompts. Bird's bikeshare program will also include working together with other mobility services.
The company plans to work with local companies like Zig Zag in Italy to showcase their vehicles directly in the Bird app. Another similar initiative is being tested by Movi, the North American Bikeshare Association (NABSA), and other businesses around the world.
The fleet of Bird e-bikes is expected to roll on the streets in cities across North America and Europe this year.
