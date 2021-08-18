Google Maps E-Bike and Scooter Rental Support Expands With Two Big Names

While Google Maps is primarily the go-to application whenever it comes to navigating more conveniently to a specific address, the Mountain View-based search giant has slowly turned it into a full platform that comes with lots of other capabilities.
Including information about e-bike and scooter rental services, as Google has partnered with several big names specifically for this purpose.
For example, Lime joined forces with Google to display scooter rentals on Google Maps back in 2018, and since then, the company has been working with other partners specifically to expand this feature.
This week, two other big names in this market joined Google Maps. The first of them is Ford-owned Spin and the second is competitor Bird, both of which will now display scooter rentals on Google Maps, along with information on the estimated price, the trip duration, and the best route to the destination.
But on the other hand, Google Maps works as an interface between the user and the main rental service, so turning to the official app of the scooter company is still required. The rental process still takes place via the official apps, which are currently the only ones allowing customers to unlock the electric bikes and the scooters.
Furthermore, Google Maps can’t yet show the estimated battery range, so all of this is functionality that would make the integration even deeper, though if this happens, the official apps of the parent companies would be pretty much useless.
The good news is that the debut of Bird on Google Maps is seen as the first step towards a bigger expansion across the States.
At this point, the electric bike and scooter location is shown on Google Maps in all cities where the vehicles are available, but Bird says it’s already planning to expand to more countries, though for the time being, no specifics have been provided on where exactly the service is projected to make its debut next.
