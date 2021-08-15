This Cable Lets You Run Android Auto and CarPlay Without the Risk of Overheating

It’s summer, so using a phone during a hot sunny day in the car isn’t necessarily the most convenient thing to do, especially if the mobile device is connected to a charger to power systems like Android Auto and CarPlay and also charge at the same time.
Such a scenario typically involves overheating as well, and in some cases, phones get so hot they eventually enter the self-protection stage where they restrict access and interrupt all processes until everything cools down.
BatteryPal is a cable that’s supposed to prevent the whole thing from happening using a rather new-generation approach.
The idea has already been fully funded last year on Kickstarter, and it essentially comes down to a smart charging cable that packs a Bluetooth module controlled by a dedicated mobile app to control the charging process.
So what this system does is ensure optimum battery charging by always controlling the output depending on real-time conditions.
If you charge your phone at night, BatteryPal can do the whole thing in a safe range, so it takes longer to reach 100 percent (similar systems are also bundled with modern phones though).
At the same time, if you use the phone in the car to run Google Maps or another navigation app, this cable can help prevent overheating by enabling an optimal charging process, therefore allowing for the heavy load to run properly while minimizing the risk of overheating. In other words, it slows down the charging to reduce the likelihood of the phone getting too hot and therefore entering the protection mode.
The phone cable can be ordered with USB-C and Lightning, so it works with both Android phones and iPhones. As said, it has already been fully funded on Kickstarter, and anyone could order one with a $24 perk as part of a 30 percent discount offer available in the crowdsourcing campaign.
