Highly Anticipated Google Maps Feature Now Available for More Android Users

Google rolled out to all-new Google Assistant driving mode in Google Maps last December, but the feature was exclusive to the United States and only as a preview on Android devices.
While the company hasn’t shared any other specifics as to when others could get a chance to try out this driving mode in Google Maps, it looks like the feature is now live in Germany as well, as per an announcement that was included in an early April Google blog post.
No other specifics have been provided, so the driving mode available in Germany is still a preview of the feature supposed to land for everybody at a later time, and of course, it’s only aimed at Android users.
The driving mode in Google Maps is one big new feature that at one point is likely to replace Android Auto for phones completely.
Google therefore turns Google Maps into the core of the experience behind the wheel, as it optimizes its UI in such a way that drivers can use it safer and with less distraction.
Just like Android Auto for phones, Google Maps’ driving mode provides one-click access to features like calls and messaging, obviously with Google Assistant integration, but also the option to easily launch media apps like YouTube Music, Spotify, and Google Podcasts.
Google Assistant is a key feature of the driving mode because it plays the same important role it already has in the full version of Android Auto, so it can read your messages, send replies, control the music playback, and set the navigation to a specific destination.
The new Google Maps driving mode is available only for devices running at least Android 9 and coming with more than 4 GB of RAM.
Unfortunately, we still don’t know when Google plans to bring the driving mode to more users out there, but the rollout is likely to continue with more regions in the coming months.
No other specifics have been provided, so the driving mode available in Germany is still a preview of the feature supposed to land for everybody at a later time, and of course, it’s only aimed at Android users.
The driving mode in Google Maps is one big new feature that at one point is likely to replace Android Auto for phones completely.
Google therefore turns Google Maps into the core of the experience behind the wheel, as it optimizes its UI in such a way that drivers can use it safer and with less distraction.
Just like Android Auto for phones, Google Maps’ driving mode provides one-click access to features like calls and messaging, obviously with Google Assistant integration, but also the option to easily launch media apps like YouTube Music, Spotify, and Google Podcasts.
Google Assistant is a key feature of the driving mode because it plays the same important role it already has in the full version of Android Auto, so it can read your messages, send replies, control the music playback, and set the navigation to a specific destination.
The new Google Maps driving mode is available only for devices running at least Android 9 and coming with more than 4 GB of RAM.
Unfortunately, we still don’t know when Google plans to bring the driving mode to more users out there, but the rollout is likely to continue with more regions in the coming months.