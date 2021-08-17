When Will Soriano Motori’s Stunning Electric Giaguaro V1 Gara Hit the Market?

Last year, a new (or re-invented) brand promised to roll out something spectacular on the electric motorcycle market. After decades of absence, Soriano Motori in Italy had reinvented the 1940’s Soriano model and was ready to make its EV debut. One year later, it’s still unclear when the beautiful Giaguaro V1 Gara will actually make its public debut.
Marco Soriano is the investor who founded the new Soriano Motori in Italy, based on the eponymous motorcycle’s legacy in Spain. In a recent press release, we are informed that his company is committed to meeting Environmental, social, and governance (ESG) standards, and also to reducing the carbon footprint, not just by manufacturing electric motorcycles, but also by developing a plan to recycle and recondition batteries.
All of this sounds great, but there’s no word about the actual e-bike lineup, except to confirm that the company has developed “a product that is not yet in the market”. Announced in 2020, the range includes three models that were meant to “look and feel traditional”, despite being electric. Called Giaguaro (Italian for “jaguar”), these new motorcycles were ready to become a hit, due to their unique look and advanced performance.
Giaguaro V1 Gara, the company’s flagship model, is described as a super-sport bike with an exclusive aluminum frame and the original look of the 1940’s headlights. It is equipped with a dual lithium ion battery system that ranges from 15 kWh to 20kWh, for extended range and autonomy. The Duoflex engine can deliver 100 HP (75 kW) and 106 pound-feet (145 Nm) of torque, and is capable of a 0-60 mph (0-96 kph) acceleration in just 3.5 seconds. This e-bike is also designed to stop quicker or turn faster, thanks to the peripheral brakes, lighter front wheel, and three gears.
All three Soriano models are available for pre-order, in various configurations, with prices ranging between €25,500 ($31,000) to €32,500 ($39,515).
