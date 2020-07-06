Soriano Motori Makes EV Debut With 3 Premium e-Bike Models

EV

kW

kWh

Initially built by Ricardo Soriano in cooperation with Ossa founder Manuel Giró, Soriano motorcycles were quite popular, despite their rather short-lived presence on the market. Now, investor Marco Soriano, who may or may not be related to the OG Soriano, founded Soriano Motori in Italy and is launching on themarket with a 3-model line of e-bikes.Soriano EV Giaguaro (Italian for “jaguar”) will be made in Italy and will draw on the old Soriano motorcycle for inspiration, particularly in the aluminum girder fork suspension and the fact that they will come with manual transmission.The line will include three models, the V1 Gara, the V1S and the V1R, and will offer luxury and performance in an elegant Italian package, according to a press release. The new e-bike models were announced on July 1 and will be officially unveiled in four months’ time, in a ceremony that will take place in Italy.The pre-order books are already open.The Giaguaro V1 Gara, the flagship model, comes with a 75peak-rated motor and a 0 to 60 mph (96.5 kph) time of 3.5 seconds. The Giaguaro V1S has a 72 kW peak-rated motor and delivers 0 to 60 in 4.4 seconds, while the lower-end V1R has a 60 kW peak-rated motor and the same 4.4. second time for 0 to 60. Range is rated at 120 to 160 km (75-100 miles) with either a 15or a 20 kWh battery pack.“Soriano Motori's motorcycles represent the finest Italian design, image, branding, architecture and engineering, that for the first time are being applied to EV motorcycles for the next generation of riders,” Marco Soriano, founder of SMC, says in a statement.“Owners of Soriano Motori motorcycles are assured the look, feel and lifestyle of what they love about motorcycles, fused with the intoxication of a strong and proud made in Italy brand. We bring elegance and innovation into balance to deliver something that is transcendent for the motorcycle culture,” adds Soriano.For the time being, Soriano Motori plans to make a total of 100 units of all three models and, with this kind of exclusivity, you can expect a price to match. The entry-level V1R starts at €25,000 ($28,200), while the flagship V1 Gara starts at €30,000 ($33,800).