Engine-Lab E450 Has Just What It Takes to Become Your Perfect Daily Companion

In case you haven’t noticed, electric bikes are taking over the world by storm, and so are bike-manufacturing startups. It’s almost hard to keep up with all the new models that are coming out, each of them claiming to bring something new and exciting on the market. Nothing wrong with that – after all, the goal is to get as many people as possible out of their CO2-emitting cars and on 2-wheeled, zero-emissions means of transportation.
Engine-Lab is not exactly new, it’s been around since 2008, and it claims to have created the lightest aluminum alloy dual-suspension mountain bike frame in the world. But its most recent endeavor was to enter the e-bike market, with the Engine-Lab E450, a model that doesn’t brag about groundbreaking features, instead aims to conquer as many people as possible with its straightforward approach.
As a Class 2 e-bike, E450 has a maximum speed of 20 mph (32 kph) and comes with 5 levels of pedal-assist, so that you get to choose when you want to pedal and when you prefer to switch to full throttle drive mode. The 500 W rear hub motor delivers 80 Nm of maximum torque, and the 48V, 672Wh Samsung battery enables a range of up 60 miles (96.5 km), making the E450 perfect for daily commutes.
This battery is integrated into the downtube, for a more streamlined look, it’s easily removable and also lockable. Plus, the bike comes with a 3A fast wall charger that allows a complete re-charge in maximum 5 hours.
An important thing to note about the E450 is that it’s equipped with eco-safe, mineral oil-based hydraulic disk brakes featuring 180mm stainless steel rotors and metallic pads, for superior braking power. The bike is also built with integrated rack, fenders and LED lighting. The Panasonic anti-puncture tires are durable enough for daily commuting, while the water-resistant, vacuum-formed saddle keeps you comfortable throughout your journeys.
Available in 2 colors, black and blue, plus a step-through version in white or red, the E450 can be pre-ordered on Indiegogo.
