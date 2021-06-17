Take Your Kids and Pack All You Need on This Family-Friendly Cargo Electric Bike

“Radio Flyer” could sound familiar, but not because you can associate it with any bike. It’s actually a well-known toy maker that introduced the famous red Little Red Wagon, back in the day. Well, now it has come up with something that will delight not just kids, but parents as well. The brand-new Flyer L885 e-bike is the perfect way for the entire family to enjoy being on the road together.
Forget about depending on your car even for a short trip with your kids – there’s a better option now. Flyer L885 gives you enough room for 2 (younger) passengers or for extra luggage, while also being easy to ride, stable and safe. Whether you want to take your kids grocery shopping, take them to the little league game or simply go on a fun adventure as a family, this e-bike is the perfect companion.
All you have to do is add the custom Kid & Cargo Carrier or the Large Rear Storage Basket, and you’re all set to go. With an impressive 400 lbs. (180 kg) payload capacity, this longtail cargo bike is ready to help you transport all kinds of stuff, from daily groceries to all you would need for a quick trip nearby.
And don’t worry about stability, because the ergonomic design with different-sized wheels (a 26” front wheel and 20”one in the back) creates a lower gravity center, specifically adapted for cargo hauling.
If you’re talking about children, safety is a priority, and Radio Flyer thought about that too. The motor cutoff switch automatically stops the bike when you brake, the puncture-resistant tires make sure nothing sharp ruins your ride, and you can be sure to see and be seen, thanks to the LED headlight and integrated taillight with brake light.
The Flyer L885 e-bike is equipped with a powerful 500W rear hub motor and can ensure a range of up to 50 miles (80 km), with an additional Flight Speed extended range battery.
For only $1,999, you can get your hands on this convenient cargo e-bike and start planning your future family trips.
All you have to do is add the custom Kid & Cargo Carrier or the Large Rear Storage Basket, and you’re all set to go. With an impressive 400 lbs. (180 kg) payload capacity, this longtail cargo bike is ready to help you transport all kinds of stuff, from daily groceries to all you would need for a quick trip nearby.
And don’t worry about stability, because the ergonomic design with different-sized wheels (a 26” front wheel and 20”one in the back) creates a lower gravity center, specifically adapted for cargo hauling.
If you’re talking about children, safety is a priority, and Radio Flyer thought about that too. The motor cutoff switch automatically stops the bike when you brake, the puncture-resistant tires make sure nothing sharp ruins your ride, and you can be sure to see and be seen, thanks to the LED headlight and integrated taillight with brake light.
The Flyer L885 e-bike is equipped with a powerful 500W rear hub motor and can ensure a range of up to 50 miles (80 km), with an additional Flight Speed extended range battery.
For only $1,999, you can get your hands on this convenient cargo e-bike and start planning your future family trips.