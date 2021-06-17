Take Your Kids and Pack All You Need on This Family-Friendly Cargo Electric Bike

“Radio Flyer” could sound familiar, but not because you can associate it with any bike. It’s actually a well-known toy maker that introduced the famous red Little Red Wagon, back in the day. Well, now it has come up with something that will delight not just kids, but parents as well. The brand-new Flyer L885 e-bike is the perfect way for the entire family to enjoy being on the road together.

14 photos