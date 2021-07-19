Ducati Expands Urban Mobility Lineup With Top-Shelf Magnesium Pro-II e-Scooter

The newest addition to the family is an electric scooter, the Pro-II. What do you mean you didn’t know Ducati does urban mobility? Oh yeah. And not only this, but they’re working together with a huge mobility player, MT Distribution, the same one that operates with and is helping expand Lamborghini, Aprilia, and a few others, into the urban mobility game.
As for Ducati, they’ve worked with MT on quite the number of projects, and the Pro-II is no exception. This scooter is meant to build upon the other scooters like the Pro-I Evo and Plus, and then a few extras. With a price tag of €549 ($648 at current exchange rates), it comes in as the most expensive of this family, but for a few good reasons.
One of those reasons is the frame. Here, Ducati decided to use in-vogue magnesium alloy to create the structure you see. Even though magnesium is seeing a growing trend as far as use in frames, Ducati has been playing with the stuff for years, with the newest Ducati MG-20 e-bike seeing the same treatment. What magnesium offers is a lighter and stronger structure as opposed to aluminum. The frame also features a folding mechanism so you can pack this trinket up and take it with you nearly anywhere.
EV the Pro-II is equipped with a motor and battery. As far as the motor goes, you’ll be zipping around town on a 350-watt brushless motor with multiple speed settings. Not only that, but it’s whisper quiet, like other all other EVs. The first speed setting is ECO and will offer a 6 kph (3.7 mph) top speed, but the longest range. “D” mode offers up to a 20 kph (12 mph) top speed, while “S” mode goes all out with 25 kph (15.5 mph). A 3.5-inch (8.9-centimeter) LCD display allows you to mess around with setting and shows you essential information regarding your trip.
As for the juice box offering the energy to carry you across town, a battery is found in the footboard; classic. With 7.8 Ah, 36-volt pack, the Pro-II can reach a range of 35 km (21.8 mi) at a speed 15 kph (9.3 mph). Pretty dang good if you ask me. I normally travel within that range daily, but then again, I’m in Europe and cities seem to be packed tightly. If you do run out of juice, you’ll be up and running in around six hours.
As it stands, this EV weighs 15.2 kg (33.5 lbs) and will support a rider weighing in at max 100 kg (220 lbs). However, the rider's weight will affect range. So will road conditions, outside temperatures, and even the pressure in your tires, the latter of which being valid for nearly all wheeled vehicles.
The Pro-II seems to bring together all of what was learned in the previous models. But, at the rate that Ducati is pumping out urban mobility vehicles, I feel that you’ll be seeing something new real soon here.
