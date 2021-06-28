Veloretti Ace Is a Surprisingly Cheap City E-Bike that Comes in a Chic Package

As the temperatures are starting to go up (quite drastically), we're ready to switch to mobility solutions that allow for more airflow. Take e-bikes, for example – they're a great alternative that lets you zoom past the traffic and cool you down at the same time.
While the name might fool you into thinking that the working hands behind this new e-bike are Italian, Veloretti is actually Dutch. Well, it's not randomly chosen either, as the style gives off an Italian chic vibe to it. The Ace model we're talking about here comes in three different color schemes: Graphite, Jet Black, and Matte Black.
It features front and read hyperbolic LED lights, which make it easier to navigate and let others see you on the road in low-visibility conditions. Ace is equipped with a step-less Enviolo system that automatically shifts gears, letting you focus on the traffic and your surroundings. While riding up hills, on bridges, or even trying to conquer rugged terrains, the shifting adapts the rider's behavior.
Spec-wise, its 65 Nm torque mid-engine has all the juice you need. It is directly connected to your pedals and adjusts its power to your torque rather than speed. Powered by its Bafang 250W motor, the bike has enough power to go on 120 km (74.5 miles) long trips.
In case you run out of energy, the removable battery pack can be easily detached and recharged with any electrical power outlet. Veloretti also mentions that all it takes is a power nap to go through an entire week of running through the city, which comes quite handy.
Ace also includes a small built-in smart display on the handlebar that provides on-the-go information about the bike's condition, navigation, and software. This smart screen connects to an IOS/ Android compatible app on your phone. Other features included are GPS, Bluetooth, 3G, and 4G.
For what it can offer, this e-bike stands at €2,399, which is around $2,863, with tax. The only downside is that, for now, Veloretti only ships to Europe, specifically to Belgium, Germany, and the Netherlands.
