The Ultima e-Bike Is Smart, Fun, and a Complete Commuter Vehicle

But the Ultima series is here to give it a good, hard try. The Ultima series of e-bikes proposes a new kind of electric bicycle: all-purpose, all-season, elegant and lightweight, practical and multi-functional, smart and customizable. Somewhat paradoxically, the series comprises just two models, the Ultima XS and the Ultima XT, with two packages available for each (Base and SE), and a variety of other options.
Despite the low number of entries into the series, the Ultima can be either the fun recreational vehicle you’ve been looking for (cheap and very convenient in all respects), or the complete commuter vehicle you’ve been needing (packed with everything you need to have smooth, safe rides on the daily). The only downside is that you’ll have to brace for a long wait, if you do decide the Ultima is a good option for you.
The Ultima is now crowdfunding on IndieGoGo, with backers offered a variety of options, depending on what future use they have in mind for the bike. The Ultima comes with a “unique-looking” frame of hydro-formed 6061-T6 aluminum alloy that does a bit more than just look good: it is also very light. The Ultima tips the scales at 16.3 kg (36 pounds) for the XS version, and 20.6 kg (45 pounds) for the XT, which is feather-light compared to other e-bikes.
Meanwhile, the XT has adjustable suspension fork, Jack hydraulic disk brakes, Shimano 7-speed gear shift, brighter lights, and wider, 3-inch tires. Both models are powered by a 36V/240W brushless rear hub motor and a 36V/5.8-Ah LG lithium battery hidden in the top tube. The battery is removable and, on the XT, is backed by a second battery under the seat, extending the rage all the way up to 60 to 80 km (37 to 50 miles), from the 30 to 40 km (19 to 25 miles) on the XS.
That’s the base package. It also includes front and rear fenders, and the stand. Listing these as options might sound ridiculous, but it’s one way companies will keep a bike’s price down: they will sell you a product stripped of stuff you’d normally deem “standard,” like the kickstand and the fenders, or lights.
If you want what EV Canada describes as the “ultimate” commuter vehicle, a premium e-bike that’s both stylish and a complete solution to your transportation woes, you get the SE package. This includes a 4K Ultra-HD dual screen action camera, all-weather 3-in-1 helmet, a backpack, a tire repair kit, a toolkit, a handpump, a first-aid kit, detachable bell, the Ultima bike cover, GPS tracker, an accessories box and a tiny, detachable carrier box. You also get a powerbank to charge your phone on the move, because you’ll be blasting your favorite tunes through that speaker, and you’re bound to run out of juice faster.
The Ultima e-bike, regardless of model or package, is meant as “an e-bike that delivers a premium biking experience,” “that offers safety, performance, and efficiency all-in-one package.” Whether it’s used by fitness fanatics, commuters or occasional riders, it claims to be an equally fit choice, because of its gears, 4 riding modes, and the promise of a safe and comfortable ride.
The Ultima starts at $2,337 CAD ($1,832 US) for the XS Base and $2,460 CAD ($1,929 US) for the XT Base package. The SE package is $3,570 CAD ($2,799 US) for the XS and $3,694 CAD ($2,896 US) for the XT. All these prices are just for backers, and represent a nearly 50% off the MRSP. Deliveries are estimated for next June, and that’s perhaps the most disheartening piece of news.
Despite the low number of entries into the series, the Ultima can be either the fun recreational vehicle you’ve been looking for (cheap and very convenient in all respects), or the complete commuter vehicle you’ve been needing (packed with everything you need to have smooth, safe rides on the daily). The only downside is that you’ll have to brace for a long wait, if you do decide the Ultima is a good option for you.
The Ultima is now crowdfunding on IndieGoGo, with backers offered a variety of options, depending on what future use they have in mind for the bike. The Ultima comes with a “unique-looking” frame of hydro-formed 6061-T6 aluminum alloy that does a bit more than just look good: it is also very light. The Ultima tips the scales at 16.3 kg (36 pounds) for the XS version, and 20.6 kg (45 pounds) for the XT, which is feather-light compared to other e-bikes.
Meanwhile, the XT has adjustable suspension fork, Jack hydraulic disk brakes, Shimano 7-speed gear shift, brighter lights, and wider, 3-inch tires. Both models are powered by a 36V/240W brushless rear hub motor and a 36V/5.8-Ah LG lithium battery hidden in the top tube. The battery is removable and, on the XT, is backed by a second battery under the seat, extending the rage all the way up to 60 to 80 km (37 to 50 miles), from the 30 to 40 km (19 to 25 miles) on the XS.
That’s the base package. It also includes front and rear fenders, and the stand. Listing these as options might sound ridiculous, but it’s one way companies will keep a bike’s price down: they will sell you a product stripped of stuff you’d normally deem “standard,” like the kickstand and the fenders, or lights.
If you want what EV Canada describes as the “ultimate” commuter vehicle, a premium e-bike that’s both stylish and a complete solution to your transportation woes, you get the SE package. This includes a 4K Ultra-HD dual screen action camera, all-weather 3-in-1 helmet, a backpack, a tire repair kit, a toolkit, a handpump, a first-aid kit, detachable bell, the Ultima bike cover, GPS tracker, an accessories box and a tiny, detachable carrier box. You also get a powerbank to charge your phone on the move, because you’ll be blasting your favorite tunes through that speaker, and you’re bound to run out of juice faster.
The Ultima e-bike, regardless of model or package, is meant as “an e-bike that delivers a premium biking experience,” “that offers safety, performance, and efficiency all-in-one package.” Whether it’s used by fitness fanatics, commuters or occasional riders, it claims to be an equally fit choice, because of its gears, 4 riding modes, and the promise of a safe and comfortable ride.
The Ultima starts at $2,337 CAD ($1,832 US) for the XS Base and $2,460 CAD ($1,929 US) for the XT Base package. The SE package is $3,570 CAD ($2,799 US) for the XS and $3,694 CAD ($2,896 US) for the XT. All these prices are just for backers, and represent a nearly 50% off the MRSP. Deliveries are estimated for next June, and that’s perhaps the most disheartening piece of news.