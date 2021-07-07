Cicli Pinarello Perfectly Adapts to Modern Trends With the Nytro Urbanist e-Bike

Since seeing its starts in 1952 under the name Cicli Pinarello, this cycling team has grown to be known the world over as one of the go-to teams for cycling gear and equipment, not to mention bikes. As the years rolled by, their name has been present in countless Tours de France, Olympics, and world championships.
Since things change and the only way to stay alive is to adapt, Pinarello adopted some EV tech and have whipped out several e-bikes to bring the history to you. One of them is an urban style rider known as the Nytro Urbanist Deore. The name basically tells you everything you need to know about the bike, but it does have an ace up its sleeve, its drivetrain.
Since we’re on the subject already, the drivetrain for the Nytro isn’t any Bosch, or Bafang, but rather Fazua. It’s highly probable that you’ve heard about Fazua already. To refresh your memory, they’re a company that’s been around since 2013 and specializes in e-bike drivetrains.
so special, and a clear reason as to why Pinarello chose this type of drivetrain, is because of its versatility. The Fazua 50 system is composed of three components all neatly packaged and weighting near to nothing in comparison to other drivetrains.
Best of all, it fits right into your downtube and bottom bracket, and nowhere else. Because the entire system only weighs 4.6 kg (10.1 lbs), you can understand why a company with a cycling history known for chasing gold would use such a drivetrain. Not only is this system light, but it brings 55 Nm (40 lb-ft) of torque to the game, and a nominal rating of 250 watts.
Speaking of a downtube, for the Nytro, Pinarello chose to shape the bike with an “active” geometry but is also using triple-butted 6061 aluminum. This leads to a bike that is light, stiff, but will absorb some shock. After all, since no suspension is available, you want something to attenuate vibrations. This is also where your tires play an important role, but the fork is made of carbon, just to add a bit more shock absorption.
crowd favorite Shimano. Here, the name of this bike should have given you a hint; it’s all and 11-speed Deore setup. Cassette, rear derailleur, and even chain, all tuned to the same beat. Braking is also from the Deore lineup with 2-piston 160 mm (6.3 in) rotors on both front and back.
Equip the bike with internal cable routing and a cockpit with in-house MOST components to make sure everything is as it is wished, and you’re good to go with one heck of an Italian bike with a history of racing heritage. But, because the bike is geared towards urban use, you’ll also be able to equip it with a rear cargo rack and fenders to help you go that extra mile.
Now, like all other thing Italian, and backed by an ample history, the Nytro Urbanist isn’t cheap. Since you can’t order one from the manufacturer’s website, this only means you must go through an authorized dealer to get it. Oh, and you’ll also need to bring around €6,000 ($7,075 at current exchange rates), give or take, depending on your middleman. Oh, I also recommend buying some sort of anti-theft device, because if anyone sees you riding this in the wrong part of town, you just may be walking home.
