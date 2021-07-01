Dumb Fan Who Caused Massive Tour de France Crash Has Been Found and Arrested

One of the most spectacular (but in a bad way) moments of the ongoing Tour de France had nothing to do with the sports itself. A so-called fan got on the road in front of the peloton in order to get on-camera time during the live coverage and, in the process, caused one of the biggest crashes in the history of the event.
It did not help that the crash took place at the onset of the race, during Stage 1: even if you don’t believe in omens, it’s never good for the morale to kick off an endeavor with injuries, damaged machines and extensive delays. And that’s exactly what this fan’s gesture ultimately led to: one rider, Jasha Sutterlin (DSM), was injured badly and had to retire, others were injured but were able to continue after receiving assistance on-site, and dozens suffered considerable delay.
The fan, previously believed to be a German woman flown into France for the tour, has been located after a four-day search and arrested, RTL reports. Authorities tracked her down in Landerneau, which refutes earlier reports that, right after causing the crash, she boarded a plane to Germany to avoid the consequences of her incredibly stupid and reckless gesture.
The same report notes that she is now facing a €1,500 (approximately $1,800) fine for causing “unintentional injuries.… by manifestly deliberate violation of an obligation of safety or prudence” and possibly a few months’ of jail time. That would be the least punishment for what she did: The Amaury Sports Organization, the Tour de France organizer, has already announced plans to sue her, and she could be facing similar legal action from riders who were injured or sidelined by her stupid stunt.
Speaking of which, you can see it in the video below in all its stupidity. The woman made a cardboard sign reading “Go Grandpa-Grandma” and leaned onto the road just so she could get better visibility on camera. The peloton was coming behind her and German rider Tony Martin, with no room to maneuver to avoid contact, hit the placard and went down. His fall brought down his entire team, and then dozens of riders coming from behind.
This year’s Tour de France has already seen several massive crashes, more so than any other edition, but preventable, as well. To protest, riders stopped the race for one minute, asking stakeholders to adapt the rules to the course, and stop the clock before dangerous portions where crashes are known to happen.
The fan, previously believed to be a German woman flown into France for the tour, has been located after a four-day search and arrested, RTL reports. Authorities tracked her down in Landerneau, which refutes earlier reports that, right after causing the crash, she boarded a plane to Germany to avoid the consequences of her incredibly stupid and reckless gesture.
The same report notes that she is now facing a €1,500 (approximately $1,800) fine for causing “unintentional injuries.… by manifestly deliberate violation of an obligation of safety or prudence” and possibly a few months’ of jail time. That would be the least punishment for what she did: The Amaury Sports Organization, the Tour de France organizer, has already announced plans to sue her, and she could be facing similar legal action from riders who were injured or sidelined by her stupid stunt.
Speaking of which, you can see it in the video below in all its stupidity. The woman made a cardboard sign reading “Go Grandpa-Grandma” and leaned onto the road just so she could get better visibility on camera. The peloton was coming behind her and German rider Tony Martin, with no room to maneuver to avoid contact, hit the placard and went down. His fall brought down his entire team, and then dozens of riders coming from behind.
This year’s Tour de France has already seen several massive crashes, more so than any other edition, but preventable, as well. To protest, riders stopped the race for one minute, asking stakeholders to adapt the rules to the course, and stop the clock before dangerous portions where crashes are known to happen.
After Saturday’s massive spectator-induced crash, riders at the Tour de France stop in a one-minute protest for safer racing conditions. pic.twitter.com/Pl6SdYS4yQ— The Recount (@therecount) June 29, 2021
Sign lady has to be in the running for biggest asshole on the planet right now. #TourDeFrance2021 pic.twitter.com/A4C7NzWyDG— Jordie (@jordiebarstool) June 26, 2021