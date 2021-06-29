Watch the Chaos of the Stage 3 in the Tour de France, Caught by On-Bike Cameras

Folding Pod Is Your “To Go” Vacation Home With a Hero’s Heart

This year’s Tour de France has been a true festival of crashes so far, especially during its Stage 3. And there’s footage to prove it. 6 photos



The 2021 Tour de France proved to be more difficult than expected, with unpredictable and hindering weather, curvy and challenging roads and right-angle turns, as well as grueling downhill sections. But even so, the event has registered way more crashes than anticipated, forcing riders to abandon the competition due to various injuries.



The “doomsday” captured on video by Velon took down some of the favorites such as Slovenian Primoz Roglic (riding for Jumbo-Visma), who crashed during the last 6.2 miles (10 km). Robert Gesink from the same team crashed that same day. Welsh pro Geraint Thomas from the Ineos Grenadiers also hit the deck dislocating his shoulder. According to Cycling Weekly, Australian racer Caleb Ewan from the Lotto–Soudal team had to leave the race as well after he broke his collarbone.



All in all, the third day of the race was not a"charm", and we are all waiting to see what happens next, with the next day of the competition bringing 150.4 more km (93.4 miles) of challenges for the



It was another brutal day of crashes at the Tour de France on Stage 3. Here's the footage our on-bike cameras captured ????

It was another brutal day of crashes at the Tour de France on Stage 3. Here's the footage our on-bike cameras captured ????

________#TDF2021 #TourdeFrance pic.twitter.com/2eghpD2qDT — Velon CC (@VelonCC) June 28, 2021 The fellows at Velon recently posted a Tweet showing a brutal day of crashes at the Tour de France on Stage 3. Their on-bike cameras witnessed the entire carnage and are now sharing it with the world. Velon is a cycling organization that enhances the coverage of professional cycling events and races, broadcasting them digitally. They claim their purpose is to give people full access to the riders and bring fans closer to them.

riders This year's edition of the Tour de France started on June 26 with the Grand Départ in Brest. The 21-stage race will cover a distance of more than 2050 miles (3,300 km) and will end on July 18. It is the 108th edition of the competition.