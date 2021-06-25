Go for Uphill Thrills with Husqvarna’s Mountain e-Bikes, Now Coming to the U.S.

Good news for folks in the U.S. who were eyeing the all-new Husqvarna electric mountain bike range. It’s finally coming to the States, after being launched on the European market last year. Pick your favorite from a great selection of models, from trail to downhill, and start planning your summer action-packed rides on those hills.
The Swedish moto maker recently announced that, after a long wait, electric mountain bike enthusiasts in North America can finally get their hands on these new models, which will be available at authorized Husqvarna E-Bicycles dealers, starting this summer. It’s a limited selection for now, but there are plenty of options to choose from.
Whether you want to start with a classic mountain bike or go all the way up to the downhill versions, there’s something for everybody who loves conquering hills on a 2-wheel beast, including kids.
The trail or mountain cross Husqvarna bikes come with a mixed-wheel setup (29” in the front and 27.5" rear), plus 150 mm of travel, and 2 of the spec levels are available on the U.S. market – the Mountain Cross 5 and the Mountain Cross 7. Both of them come with a 250W Shimano EP8 drive unit that delivers 85 Nm of torque, and are powered by a 630Wh battery, with slightly different specs, like the 12-speed Shimano Deore XT gear system on the MC 7 and an 11-speed Shimano Deore gear on the MC 5.
Moving on to the next level, the enduro models are equipped with the same drive unit and battery, but come with 180 mm of travel. The Hard Cross 7 and Hard Cross 9 bikes are fitted with Ryde Disc 35 wheels and 27.5 x 2.60 tires, but the 7 comes with a 12-speed Sram SX Eagle gear system, while the 9 has an 11-speed Shimano Deore XT gear.
As the category name suggests, the downhill e-bikes are there to help you descend and climb the most challenging hills, like it’s nothing. These dual-crown-forked Extreme Cross models feature 200 mm of travel, Shimano hydraulic brakes with 203 mm rotors, and 27.5“-wheels, while also being the heaviest in the range.
All of these mountain e-bikes, plus the Husqvarna Light Cross JR24 for junior riders are now available for order across North America and, according to the brand, UK is next.
