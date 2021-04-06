Here Come Four New Diamondback e-Bikes to Mess With Your Savings

A battery-powered electric bike lets you enjoy most of the benefits of riding, without all the sweat, and if you thought there are enough models out there, think again. Known for its offering in the regular bike segment, Diamondback upped its game and recently launched four e-bikes - the company's first - to fit a variety of styles.
The new range is called Union, and uses hardware from the big names of the industry, possibly making them serious challengers in the already crowded segment.
The least expensive of all four is the Union 1, priced at $3,500. The e-bike is powered by a Bosch Performance Line Speed motor giving it a speed of 28 mph (45 km/h), and a 400Wh battery. It features 27.5-inch wheels, internal cable routing, and integrated rack and fenders.
Priced at $4,100, Union 2 comes with a larger battery, rated at 500Wh. Built for city traffic, the bike is equipped with Shimano hydraulic disc brakes to keep you safe under any conditions. This version comes with built-in LED lights, an option not included for the Union 1 model.
Diamondback Current and Diamondback Response complete the lineup and come at a price of $4,100 each. The Current sports Maxxis Rambler tires that can spin at speeds of up to 28 mph (45 km/h), and uses an 11-speed Shimano drivetrain for a wider range of gear ratios to choose from.
Last but not least, the Diamondback Response packs Magura hydraulic disc brakes, and Schwalbe tires mounted on 27.5-inch wheels to provide loads of traction on pavement and gravel roads.
E-bikes have paved the way for an easier and faster alternative to the classic two-wheelers. While they certainly aren't cheap, they come as an investment to be taken into account when looking for a fun way to move about.
