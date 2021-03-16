Okai EB200 Is the Newest e-Bike Set to Dominate Ridesharing in Your Town

Even though a first glance will give you the feeling of a scooter, upon closer inspection you’ll see a pair of pedals on the EB200, rendering it an e-bike. But before you get to meet this EV, here's a bit about its creators. The team at play here is Okai, a multinational crew engaged in micro mobility for more than 17 years. With over 350 customers worldwide, they are responsible for over 5 million urban mobility vehicles.
As for the EB, its design and technology are the selling points. But are they buying points? That depends on your perspective. As you look at this e-bike, try not to analyze it from a personal-use standpoint and more of a last-mile business solution.
bike more of a scooter feel. Why? Because comfort and safety, not to mention passenger capacity. The cushioned seat looks more than fit for two people. Heck, depending on where in the world you are, you could fit 4-5 folks on this if they use the helmet storage as a seat as well.
I know, the frame looks bulky and like the last thing you ever want to ride, but again, the EB200 is not meant to look sleek or be dropped off mountains. Instead, it's designed to house an assortment of systems meant to power the vehicle and make sure your business runs smoothly. One feature rarely seen in an e-bike is the anti-theft lock that sets off an alarm in case the EV is moved without permission, possibly locking the rear motor, too.
Another component hidden in this cubism-era frame is the battery. Here’s where Okai shows some of its spunk, as each EB is equipped with an in-house battery pack design, powered by Panasonic cells with a capacity of 16 Ah.
size of the motor will make quick use of any electrical charge available. With a max output of 1,200 watts and 750-watt power rating, this Bafang rear hub drive motor cranks out 59 lb-ft (80 Nm) of torque and gives the e-bike a top speed of 35 kph (21.7 mph). All in all, the manufacturer website shows only a range of over 40 km or 24.8 miles. Of course, the range depends on a variety of factors such as riding style, temperature, payload etc.
The EB also seems able to offer its rider the possibility to take the road less traveled. Large 20-inch air-filled rubber tires give the e-bike just enough kick to be able to ride down a dirt path in your local park. An IP67 rating will ensure the bike can wait for its next passenger even if it’s raining outside.
A vehicle like this also needs to be simple and easy to use, as your customers can range from 10 to 70+ years of age. To cover exactly that aspect of functionality, Okai includes a nifty and quite eye-catching instrument panel.
Personally, I haven’t seen any of these in my town. Still, taking into consideration the off-road capabilities the EB200 seems to provide, I'd give a few bucks daily to ride these around town, especially since automotive traffic is getting worse and worse every year.
