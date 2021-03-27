Cannondale Announces Adventure Neo Urban E-Bike - Equipped With Radar

Folks, I'm not the biggest fan of step-through urban bikes. Why? They make me feel old. This creature, dubbed the Adventure Neo 1 EQ, makes me feel anything but old, and you’ll understand why shortly.
Before you go on, let me bring you up to date with who Cannondale is, just in case you’ve missed out on the past 50 years of cycling history. This team has been around since 1971 with the goal of breaking away from the established norms cycling had reached. Through technology and innovative thinking, they’ve come to be one of the go-to teams for riders of any age and skill level.
Today, those years of experience are expressed in the Adventure Neo. This version from the recently announced lineup, is the 1 EQ, the peak of the family. Not only does it express the best components Cannondale has chosen for these bikes, but it also comes in with the highest price.
The first feature you’ll notice is the step-through aluminum alloy frame. This wide design not only allows you to easily mount and dismount the bike, but in case of an emergency, it also offers the necessary space to maneuver your legs, getting out of whatever harm that may be. This sort of design has been seen on other Cannondale bikes, and is considered one of the safest and most comfortable styles around.
Speaking of comfort, this city go'er does include a suspension system, unlike quite a few urban bikes. An SR Suntour Mobie A32 front fork with 63 mm (2.48 in) of travel will take care of anything your city throws at you, except missing manhole covers, got to watch out for those on your own. Since the rear is a hardtail, another feature you’ll find installed is a Cane Creek Thudbuster G4 suspension post that will absorb bumps and vibrations with 50 mm (1.97 in) of travel.
And now, que drumroll, the most sought-after component on an e-bike, the motor. Here, Cannondale chose to equip a Bosch Performance Line Cruise that will assist your pedal efforts up to 20 mph (32 kph) with 300% boost. 65 Nm (47.9 lb-ft) of torque is all you’re going to get with this motor, but it’s more than enough to carry you and all your groceries.
The rest of the drivetrain is covered by a 10-speed Shimano M4100 cassette, Deore rear derailleur, and Deore shifters. Brakes are a pair of MT400 hydraulic disc with 180 mm (7.1 in) and 160 mm (6.3 in) rotors, also Shimano. Adding a bit more cushion to your ride are a pair of Kenda Kwick Seven tires on a set of Cannondale 2 double wall rims.
Personally, I think the bike looks great and is equipped with a ton of goodies. I’m just not too sure about that price though. Maybe I'm missing something. Oh yeah, this thing has radar, no joke. Garmin teamed up with Cannondale to create an integrated radar system that warns riders of vehicles approaching from the rear. That seems to be the missing piece in the price puzzle, after all, saving your life is priceless.
