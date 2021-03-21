The E-Bike From Batch Bicycles Comes With the Most Bang for Buck Around

Ladies and gents, the e-bike you see here is known simply as The E-Bike from Batch Bicycles. Never heard of this team? Not a problem. One thing to know is they like to manufacture e-bikes with the most bang for their buck. Don’t believe me? Just continue getting to know The E-Bike.
Honestly, the name says it all. What do you get when you pay the $2,099 asking price? An E-Bike! Nothing more, nothing less. Simple, efficient, cost-effective. Regarding the third aspect, you’ll agree with it as you go along.
Like any bicycle, the frame is absolutely crucial. Here, Batch decided to use good ol’ 6061 aluminum to offer a slightly hardtail MTB geometry that looks aggressive enough to take on not just some perfect asphalt street in Holland, but a nasty pot-hole ridden cement slab highway from Eastern Europe too. Just make sure you have the appropriate tires.
tires, they are going to be key in offering you a soft and comfortable ride as there is absolutely no suspension on this sucker. No rear shock, no front dampening, just an alloy fork. Nothing but a pair of Kenda Kwick Twenty.5 E50s, with K-Shield protection, and 1.75-inch (4.44-centimeter) diameter. For a bike like this, you could look to replace the saddle with something with more bounce.
What about the motor? This is where I too, was surprised to find a well-known name, Bosch, making its appearance. An Active Line 250-watt motor will be supplying you with a maximum pedal assist of 20 mph (32 kph) and 40 Nm (29.5 lb-ft) of torque. Sure, it may not be enough to romp through tree and rock-ridden trails, but for city riding, how much power could you want? Even some e-MTBs rock a 60 Nm (44 lb-ft) motor. Overall, you’ll feel a 250% amplification of your effort.
To power everything, Bosch makes their appearance again, with a 400-watt-hour PowerPack. This powerhouse is a lithium-ion battery with a 3.5-hour charge time with the standard charger. Even though range is highly reflective of road conditions, Batch give a range between 30 miles (48 kilometers) and 80 miles (128 kilometers). A Bosch Purion display completes the electronics and allows you to modify drive settings at the touch of a button.
drivetrain is covered by none other than Shimano, with an eight-speed setup. Altus shifters and rear derailleur run a KMC chain over a 11-3T cassette. Smooth, simple, affordable. For braking, a pair of Tektro hydraulic disc brakes clamping down on 180-mm (7.08-in) rotors should be enough to stop that Bosch drive unit.
Overall, this entire setup comes in with a weight of only 46.5 pounds (21.1 kilograms), which seems just right for an e-bike. Sure, it’s not some lightweight carbon frame, but those will run you an arm and a leg, so be thankful for what you get. Heck the Bosch setup alone is more than half of this bike’s value.
Personally, I love it. Why? It's affordable, it’s got top of the line equipment, and again, seems to offer the best bang for buck e-bike around, so far anyway.
