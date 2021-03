The E-Bike From Batch Bicycles Comes With the Most Bang for Buck Around

Ladies and gents, the e-bike you see here is known simply as The E-Bike from Batch Bicycles. Never heard of this team? Not a problem. One thing to know is they like to manufacture e-bikes with the most bang for their buck. Don’t believe me? Just continue getting to know The E-Bike.Honestly, the name says it all. What do you get when you pay the $2,099 asking price? An E-Bike! Nothing more, nothing less. Simple, efficient, cost-effective. Regarding the third aspect, you’ll agree with it as you go along.Like any bicycle, the frame is absolutely crucial . Here, Batch decided to use good ol’ 6061 aluminum to offer a slightly hardtail MTB geometry that looks aggressive enough to take on not just some perfect asphalt street in Holland, but a nasty pot-hole ridden cement slab highway from Eastern Europe too. Just make sure you have the appropriate tires.Speaking of tires , they are going to be key in offering you a soft and comfortable ride as there is absolutely no suspension on this sucker. No rear shock, no front dampening, just an alloy fork. Nothing but a pair of Kenda Kwick Twenty.5 E50s, with K-Shield protection, and 1.75-inch (4.44-centimeter) diameter. For a bike like this, you could look to replace the saddle with something with more bounce.What about the motor? This is where I too, was surprised to find a well-known name, Bosch, making its appearance. An Active Line 250-watt motor will be supplying you with a maximum pedal assist of 20 mph (32 kph) and 40 Nm (29.5 lb-ft) of torque. Sure, it may not be enough to romp through tree and rock-ridden trails, but for city riding, how much power could you want? Even some e-MTBs rock a 60 Nm (44 lb-ft) motor. Overall, you’ll feel a 250% amplification of your effort.To power everything, Bosch makes their appearance again, with a 400-watt-hour PowerPack. This powerhouse is a lithium-ion battery with a 3.5-hour charge time with the standard charger. Even though range is highly reflective of road conditions, Batch give a range between 30 miles (48 kilometers) and 80 miles (128 kilometers). A Bosch Purion display completes the electronics and allows you to modify drive settings at the touch of a button.The remainder of the drivetrain is covered by none other than Shimano, with an eight-speed setup. Altus shifters and rear derailleur run a KMC chain over a 11-3T cassette. Smooth, simple, affordable. For braking, a pair of Tektro hydraulic disc brakes clamping down on 180-mm (7.08-in) rotors should be enough to stop that Bosch drive unit.Overall, this entire setup comes in with a weight of only 46.5 pounds (21.1 kilograms), which seems just right for an e-bike. Sure, it’s not some lightweight carbon frame, but those will run you an arm and a leg, so be thankful for what you get. Heck the Bosch setup alone is more than half of this bike’s value.Personally, I love it. Why? It's affordable, it’s got top of the line equipment, and again, seems to offer the best bang for buck e-bike around, so far anyway.