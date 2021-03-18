autoevolution
If there’s one bicycle brand I remember from when I was a kid, it’s Haro. I remember people talking about them as if gods had crafted them. Time to see what they’re up to 20 years later.

Haro Showing Signs of Life With Double Peak i/O Hardtail e-MTB, Already Sold Out

18 Mar 2021, 21:13 UTC ·
Believe it or not, the name Haro isn’t a bike that only I remember; ask anyone born in the 80’s. Growing up, everyone on the block wanted one for themselves. Those lucky enough to own one were revered like Mayan gods during an eclipse.

Seeing their start in Freestyle BMX, the company’s popularity exploded upon releasing a lower budget bike for consumers, the FST. That even led to some big-name brands modeling their bikes after Haro frames.

Today, it seems this fabled company is still kicking and even keeping up with the technological age we live in. The bike you see in the images is known as the Double Peak i/O, and just so you understand what Haro did with this one, I need to mention that it’s sold out. Yeah, it seems to be that good. Time to see what you might be searching for on Craigslist this weekend.

As you can clearly see, it’s a hardtail. Personally, I enjoy this sort of frame a bit more than full suspension, for several reasons. One of the first traits of a hardtail is that it’s lighter due to a lack of linkage, pivots, and the likes found on full-suspension frames. Another big reason hardtails might be the perfect bikes for normal people is that they generally come off cheaper and are easier to maintain—again because of the lack of components. That also helps with light-weighting, which, in the case of an e-MTB, is a great thing. Why? Think about it. If you’re to add a flurry of extra electrical components to an already heavy frame, you end up with a heavier bike.

For the Peak, Haro used good old aluminum to offer the geometry you see. Aside from geometry, this frame is also specially designed to fit only one drive unit, the Shimano STEPS. The E6100 makes its appearance with a 250-watt power rating, cranking out 60 Nm (44 lb-ft) of torque. Powering the motor, you’ll find a 504 Wh battery from Darfon. How far you’ll ride with this setup is a bit difficult to say as road conditions greatly vary from one ride to the next.

The remaining drivetrain components are covered by none other than Shimano, with its 10-speed Deore setup. The rear derailleur is an RD-M5120 Shadow Plus that runs a KMC e10S Sport chain around a Deore CS-M4100-10 cassette. How that might feel exactly, I don’t know because I’m an SRAM fan. For my safety and that of my family, maybe I shouldn’t have said that out loud. Anyway, the brakes are also covered by Shimano and consist of a pair of BR-MT200 hydraulic disc brakes clamping down on 160 and 180 mm (6.3 and 7.1 in) center lock rotors.

Since this bike is technically meant to handle off-road riding, you’ll find an SR Suntour XCM34 fork offering a clean 100 mm (3.93 in) of travel. It might not take whatever drops you dream of at night, but it’s still perfect for hitting some light trails and any roads you can think of. Because that solid rear might give you a bit of a kick when hitting a bump, Haro threw on Kendo Honey Badger tires with a 2.2-inch diameter that sit on Weinmann U-28 TL rims.

As I mentioned, this trinket is marked as sold out on the manufacturer's website. However, the crew has this wonderful notify me button that’ll take down your e-mail and send you an alert when you can get your own. Better have $2,699.99 in your pocket, though.
