The New Porsche e-Bikes Are the Most Affordable Porsches, Still Expensive

Porsche is the latest carmaker to break onto this market, introducing two new e-bikes with the Taycan Cross Turismo. During the big unveil of the Taycan, the focus was duly kept on the vehicle, but Porsche did mention that it came with a custom bike rack that – what do you know? – could easily carry two of the new Porsche e-bikes.
The Porsche eBike Sport is Porsche’s offer for urban mobility, while the Porsche eBike Cross is an eMTB, an electric mountain bike. Both have the newest Shimano mid-drive electric motor system, carbon fiber frames, full suspension and a fancy inverted fork. Both were designed in cooperation with Rotwild, a premium German e-bike maker, so you know you get the kind of quality expected from Porsche.
The Sport is the most expensive of the two, at $10,700 / £9,600, including VAT. The carbon fiber frame comes in three sizes, with routed cables for a sleeker, cleaner look, integrated suspension for a smooth ride, a Magura inverted fork, and Continental Speed King tires to “make everyday routes into real adventures.” The Shimano EP8 motor is paired with a 504 Wh removable battery and will take you as fast as 25 kph (15.5 mph) in pedal-assist mode, because that’s the legal limit in most European countries. Porsche doesn’t mention an estimated range.
For the more adventurous Porsche owner, there’s the Porsche eBike Cross, the electric mountain bike. It’s specced in a similar fashion to the Sport, but has beefier tires, a hydraulic dropper post and mid-ride electronically adjustable wheels. You can also get it in three frame sizes, with the Magura upside-down suspension fork, the Fox integrated rear suspension, color display, and mechanical Shimano XT 12-speed drivetrain.
The Cross is comparatively cheaper, being priced at $8,550 / £7,650, including VAT. For the sake of comparison, for a similar price, you can get an e-MTB from traditional bike companies with decades of experience in mountain bikes.
Both the Sport and the Cross will be available later this spring at Porsche dealers and select bike partners, but can already be ordered on the official website. The purchase limit is set to just one item per model, to temper your spending habits.
That last part is obviously a joke: whoever can afford a new Taycan Cross Turismo can very well afford a Porsche e-bike. Or two.
