autoevolution
FEATURED   autoevolution's Toyota Month  
Car reviews:
 
Because we’re all suckers for complete, all-in-one solutions, carmakers are branching out. Truth be told, merchandising was always a big part in the auto industry, but there’s a new trend in town: branching out into urban mobility with two-wheel mobility solutions.

The New Porsche e-Bikes Are the Most Affordable Porsches, Still Expensive

5 Mar 2021, 7:24 UTC ·
Home > News > Coverstory
Porsche debuts two new e-bikes, the Sport and the CrossPorsche debuts two new e-bikes, the Sport and the CrossPorsche debuts two new e-bikes, the Sport and the CrossPorsche debuts two new e-bikes, the Sport and the CrossPorsche debuts two new e-bikes, the Sport and the CrossPorsche debuts two new e-bikes, the Sport and the CrossPorsche debuts two new e-bikes, the Sport and the CrossPorsche debuts two new e-bikes, the Sport and the CrossPorsche debuts two new e-bikes, the Sport and the CrossPorsche debuts two new e-bikes, the Sport and the CrossPorsche debuts two new e-bikes, the Sport and the CrossPorsche debuts two new e-bikes, the Sport and the CrossPorsche debuts two new e-bikes, the Sport and the CrossPorsche debuts two new e-bikes, the Sport and the CrossPorsche debuts two new e-bikes, the Sport and the CrossPorsche debuts two new e-bikes, the Sport and the CrossPorsche debuts two new e-bikes, the Sport and the CrossPorsche debuts two new e-bikes, the Sport and the Cross
Porsche is the latest carmaker to break onto this market, introducing two new e-bikes with the Taycan Cross Turismo. During the big unveil of the Taycan, the focus was duly kept on the vehicle, but Porsche did mention that it came with a custom bike rack that – what do you know? – could easily carry two of the new Porsche e-bikes.

These are the first Porsche e-bikes ever and they just happen to be the most affordable Porsches right now, if you compare them with new vehicles. That said, they’re still incredibly expensive. As one would expect from anything bearing the Porsche logo.

The Porsche eBike Sport is Porsche’s offer for urban mobility, while the Porsche eBike Cross is an eMTB, an electric mountain bike. Both have the newest Shimano mid-drive electric motor system, carbon fiber frames, full suspension and a fancy inverted fork. Both were designed in cooperation with Rotwild, a premium German e-bike maker, so you know you get the kind of quality expected from Porsche.

The Sport is the most expensive of the two, at $10,700 / £9,600, including VAT. The carbon fiber frame comes in three sizes, with routed cables for a sleeker, cleaner look, integrated suspension for a smooth ride, a Magura inverted fork, and Continental Speed King tires to “make everyday routes into real adventures.” The Shimano EP8 motor is paired with a 504 Wh removable battery and will take you as fast as 25 kph (15.5 mph) in pedal-assist mode, because that’s the legal limit in most European countries. Porsche doesn’t mention an estimated range.

Stopping power is offered by Magura MCI high-performance brakes with extra-large brake disc, while the Fox dampers will make every ride incredibly smooth, even on uneven roads. A color display shows you all the vital stats, and you have electronic Shimano shifting via 11-speed Shimano XT Di2 for maximum ease of use. Integrated front and rear lights will keep you visible – and safe – in traffic.

For the more adventurous Porsche owner, there’s the Porsche eBike Cross, the electric mountain bike. It’s specced in a similar fashion to the Sport, but has beefier tires, a hydraulic dropper post and mid-ride electronically adjustable wheels. You can also get it in three frame sizes, with the Magura upside-down suspension fork, the Fox integrated rear suspension, color display, and mechanical Shimano XT 12-speed drivetrain.

The Cross is comparatively cheaper, being priced at $8,550 / £7,650, including VAT. For the sake of comparison, for a similar price, you can get an e-MTB from traditional bike companies with decades of experience in mountain bikes.

Each bike weighs some 21.7 kg (48 pounds). The new rack for the Taycan Cross Turismo comes with a total payload of 50 kg (110 pounds), which means it’s just perfect for your and your SO’s brand new Porsche e-bikes.

Both the Sport and the Cross will be available later this spring at Porsche dealers and select bike partners, but can already be ordered on the official website. The purchase limit is set to just one item per model, to temper your spending habits.

That last part is obviously a joke: whoever can afford a new Taycan Cross Turismo can very well afford a Porsche e-bike. Or two.

 Download attachment: Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo and e-bikes premiere (PDF)

Porsche Porsche eBike Sport Porsche eBike Cross porsche taycan cross turismo E-Bike EVs luxury
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories,
typically no more than 5 per day