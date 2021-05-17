Experience a Truly Easy Ride With Angell S, the French Lightweight Electric Bike

If aggressive gravel e-bikes or bulky urban e-bikes aren’t exactly your thing, maybe it’s time for an Angell in your life. That is an Angell S e-bike designed to fit you perfectly and flow like a feather through the city.
There are many young, independent bike companies out there, competing with established brands who are just now turning toward the electric mobility trend. And each of them tries to bring something new and unexpected. French-based Angell focuses on a sleek design and lightweight silhouette. Its first electric bike was introduced as a “super light” model, and its latest addition comes with the added benefit of a more versatile frame designed to fit all.
For more petite e-bike riders, it’s most likely a struggle to find a model with the right height and frame design so that they feel comfortable during long rides. And trying to carry a big, heavy bike is no fun either. Finding an electric bike that allows you to be comfortable and that’s practical enough for daily use can be a game-changer.
At 35.1 lbs. (15.9 kg), the Angell S comes as close to an ethereal metal creature as a bike could. Although lightweight, the frame is made of high-strength aluminum for durability. Together with the inclined crossbar, it’s adapted to enable a comfortable posture for people ranging from 5 feet to 6 feet (1.55-1.85 m) tall. Also, the wide, padded saddle and ergonomic leather handles make the riding experience even more comfortable.
But, don’t think that just because it’s lighter, Angell S can’t compete with “tougher” bikes. Its compact, removable battery gives it a 43 miles (70 km) range, and it comes with three pedal-assistance modes. You can choose to “fly dry” and enjoy the maximum range, “fly Eco” when you’re trying to save your battery, or “fly fast” at up to 15 mph (25 kph).
And, of course, there’s always the option of riding with no assistance. Plus, the Angell features multiple sensors that can choose the best type of assistance based on the type of terrain. That way, you can avoid extra effort when climbing.
The small frame Angell S bike will be delivered just in time for summer, for the price of $3,267 (€2,690).
