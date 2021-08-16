Cleveland CycleWerks Up For Sale

Mars in Unusual Shades of Blue, Green and Yellow Is Like Nothing You’ve Seen Before

You can’t help yourself. You’ve got a pile of cash around and you’ve always wanted to own your own motorcycle company. 7 photos



That means Cleveland CycleWerks is on the block and Colosimo says the new buyer will enjoy the benefits of a turnkey operation that manufactures custom motorcycles.



The man has a ton of energy, but there’s only so much one man can do in a working day, and Colosimo is worn thin operating LAND and his first love, Cleveland CycleWerks.



“I can’t run two companies personally,” Colosimo says. “I never sleep. I never go home. I can’t go back to a gas bike mentally. I made this jump. My heart isn’t there anymore.”



According to Colosimo, working within China’s supply chain, an endemic theft of intellectual property and the agonies brought on by changes to the international transport system have left him at his wit’s end.



Cleveland Cycle Works was founded in 2009 in Cleveland, Ohio, and since then CCW has sold small gasoline-powered motorcycles. Some of them feature retro-inspired styling - and some sell for less than $ 4,000 brand new off the showroom floor.



Cleveland Cycle Works machines combine an air-cooled engine which is based on an old Japanese design. The bikes are all manufactured in China.



In 2019, input from Colosimo’s partners and investors led him to cease US dealer operations and the company began selling directly to consumers via distributors and dealers in Indonesia, Vietnam and Nepal.



So he’s looking to see if he currently has four employees in the United States, a general manager in China, and a buyer who wants to buy a company that has relationships with other countries. Colosimo said the CCW model was “highly profitable” and the company was profitable, but added that “I don’t know if there are any buyers there.”



Colosimo’s LAND is currently going through a Series A funding round and hopes to begin production later in 2021.



