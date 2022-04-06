VanMoof Introduces the S5 and A5 e-Bikes: Smoothest, Easiest to Use, Perfect

In 2009, brothers Taco and Ties Carlier started an e-bike boutique in the Netherlands called VanMoof, with the goal of creating the perfect city bike. One could argue that perfection is unattainable, but the 5-Series VanMoof e-bike comes very close to the Carliers’ starting dream.
The 5-Series e-bike is the latest-generation VanMoof e-bike and, at the same time, the easiest to use, the smoothest and most intuitive product from the company, according to a statement. The offering actually includes two different models, the S5 and the A5, both designed with a very simple objective in mind: to make riding a bike incredibly easy even for first-timers.
VanMoof bikes are easy to pick out in a crowd, thanks to their sleek, almost artsy frame and sleek silhouette, and latest tech packed inside. The S5 and A5 are no different, though they do bring considerable upgrades and improvements over predecessors, the sum of which have earned the 5-Series a Red Dot “Best of the Best” design award.
The VanMoof S5 is an update on previous models, while the A5 has been designed from scratch, with an angled frame that the company describes as step-in, making it a “one-frame-fits-all”-type of bike. They share the new VanMoof handlebar interface (LED Halo Rings that display essential stats in real-time), the integrated and updated smart Kick Lock anti-theft system that locks the rear wheel and comes with GPS tracking and alarm, the ultra-silent 250W front wheel motor, a Boost function, the integrated, non-removable battery, internally routed cables and automatic three-gear shifter, as well as integrated lights and connectivity.
In addition to being able to accommodate a wider variety of riders, both in terms of experience and height, the A5 will also be more versatile. VanMoof will be offering a series of accessories, including more heavy-duty racks for it, so it will be the “near-equivalent to a small city car.”
The VanMoof 5-Series offers a range of 60 km (37 miles) at full throttle and with minimal pedaling, and 150 km (93 miles) in economy mode, with the possibility to add a range extender. Communiting or getting around the city can now be stress-free, as far as range goes. The S5 tips the scales at 23 kg (50.7 pounds), while the A5 is slightly lighter at 22 kg (48.5 pounds). Weight is an important aspect to consider with any e-bike, but it is especially notable in this case, where the battery can’t be removed from the frame for charging.
“Riding an e-bike should be ultra easy,” Job Stehmann, VanMoof Head of Product Design, says. The 5-Series aims to make that possible: a bike that is smart but very low-maintenance, reliable and of the highest quality, and theft-proof – or, at least, as theft-proof as a bike can be. Orders for the S5 and the A5 (both offered only in Gray) are now open at $2,9998 / £2,298 / € 2,498, with deliveries scheduled for July.
