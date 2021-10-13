4 France Bans VanMoof e-Bike Ad Because It Puts Cars in a Bad Light

VanMoof's First High-Speed E-Bike Aims to Replace City Cars, Boasts a Top Speed of 30 MPH

Netherlands-based e-bike manufacturer VanMoof announces its first high-speed electric two-wheeler and based on the first images of it, this one is another winner. 7 photos



We haven’t received all the details yet, as VanMoof is still working on the kW , depending on the configuration you opt for.



The hyperbike will pack a 700Wh internal battery and while we are yet to find out what the range of the V will be, VanMoof says it will be built for longer distances at higher speeds. And while we’re on the subject, the company’s first high-speed bike will be able to reach over 30 mph (up to 50 kph), because it wants to revolutionize the roads and change the way we move, to quote VanMoof. Of course, this speed varies depending on local laws, with the V coming with integrated speed settings to match your country’s regulations.



The VanMoof V hyperbike has a modern, solid design, will have a full suspension (both front and rear), and an aluminum frame. It will be equipped with thick tires and will be suitable for riders between 165 and 205 cm (5.4 to 6.7 ft).



As far as the brains of the bike go, the V bike will come with VanMoof’s signature tech, including a keyless locking, Turbo boost, automated gear shifting, and anti-theft features.







Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.