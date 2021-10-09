This Might Be the Most Customizable E-bike, Offers Unlimited Colors, Is Entirely Handmade

It’s hard to find a bicycle that is 100 percent tailored for you unless you’re willing to have it made from scratch, which is not the most convenient solution. But Rod claims its e-bikes can offer a unique riding experience because they perfectly blend aesthetics with functionality, being an extension of the rider's personality.
Founded in 2016 in South America, the manufacturer created its first concept bike that same year. In 2017, Rod Bikes launched three different models of its first-generation e-bike, followed by three more models in 2019. Now the company is releasing its second-generation Rod e-bikes, also available in three models. It’s been working on the new bikes since last year, when the final prototype was released in November 2020.
Regardless of the model you opt for, Rod’s e-bikes are 100 percent handmade, come with a carbon steel frame, carbon belt drive, and a 250W or 350W electric motor. The bikes are powered by a Li-Ion battery that takes two hours to fully charge and offers an average range of 40 miles (64 km). In terms of top speed, the U.S. version of the Rod electric bike reaches up to 25 mph (40 kph) and the European version up to 25 kph (15.5 mph).
All three models feature a different frame design and are available in a plethora of color options. In fact, this is one of the best-selling points of the Rod electric bikes. You get to personalize your two-wheeler to match your personality, choosing between simple colors or more special, unique colors and color mixtures, such as Chameleon, Candy, Galaxy, gradient paint, swirling paint, and countless more.
The design of the Rod e-bike is minimalist but stylish and sleek. This bike is focused on being comfortable and safe, featuring a solid shock absorber design and premium materials. In addition to its classy look, the e-bike boasts some really smart and handy features as well. A clean and ergonomic handlebar brings a plus of elegance to the bike. It has an integrated display and controls on both sides. The ones on the right give you access to the assistance level and the integrated front and rear lights, and there’s also a fingerprint unlock. The on/off and horn controls are located on the left side of the handlebar.
Moving on with the smart functions of the Rod e-bike, the two-wheeler is loaded with multiple security features. It offers an integrated alarm, GPS, a dedicated mobile app, automatic rider recognition, GSM, and Bluetooth tracking.
A handful of accessories allow you to further customize your Rod e-bike according to your needs. You can opt for front and rear mudguards (for $120), a premium front basket ($150), a premium rear carrier (also $150). Other available add-ons are the Shimano Nexus Internal Gear ($120) and Shimano hydraulic brake ($88).
All models start at $1,995, with the estimated shipping date being June 2022. This is an early bird offer, though, which is 50 percent off the retail price. Customers will be able to choose the desired colors for the bike after the Indiegogo campaign through the company's PostCampaign portal.
