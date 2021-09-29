Retro-Looking, Limited-Edition E-Bike Claims to be the World's Lightest, Goes for $22,000

5 Trek Unleashes Least Expensive Domane+ ALR Road e-Bike, Still Costs Near $5K

Ares released a limited series of 24 e-bikes that are described as the most unique in the world, boasting an insanely low weight, a cool retro design, and a technology inspired by Formula 1 and the aerospace industry. 10 photos



The second series of assisted lightweight road bikes will follow according to Ares, with the bikes being scheduled for production this October. For this one-of-a-kind project, Italy-based design company Ares has teamed up with High Performance Systems (HPS), a bike manufacturer that claims to make the world’s lightest bikes. Ares on the other hand is renowned for its bespoke two and four-wheeled vehicles, many of them being offered in single or limited editions.The result of this collab Super Leggera, a road electric two-wheeler designed in a retro style, with handmade leather parts, 60’s and 70’s colors, and a round tube carbon fiber frame that makes this road bike insanely light.So just how light is it? Super Leggera weighs just 19.8 lbs (9 kg) and packs a 200-watt motor that doesn’t aim for power, but merely to "invisibly" assist the rider on those steep climbs. The Watt Assist system on the bike was developed by HPS and according to Ares, it allows the electric motor to behave and weigh as much as a top-of-the-range traditional bicycle.Another cool thing about the Watt Assist system is that it stores the batteries in the water bottle cage, making them look like a water bottle and balancing the weight distribution. All these components, from the motor, to the battery, and electronic control unit are lightweight and integrate perfectly into the carbon frame, being housed close to the bottom bracket area. When you are not using the electric power, you can’t even see and feel them.The 24 limited-edition Super Leggera bikes are not for every wallet, being available at a steep price of $22,000 (almost €19,000). They are exhibited and sold in Ares showrooms around the world, in Italy, Dubai, Austria, Switzerland, Miami, Germany, Monaco, Spain, and the United Arab Emirates.The second series of assisted lightweight road bikes will follow according to Ares, with the bikes being scheduled for production this October.

