RadCity 5 Plus Is the New and Improved City e-Bike to Put a Smile on Your Face

RadCity 5 Plus is now available for pre-order in the U.S. and Canada ($1,799 and CAN$2,299, respectively), and will arrive in Europe in winter 2021-2022, with a price tag of €1,799. Rad Power Bikes is a North American company that’s been on the market for several years now. In fact, it’s the largest retailer of the kind in the country and, as of late, it’s also solidified its presence on the Canadian and European markets.Delivering affordable but quality products, Rad Power Bikes started from the idea that, if at least one person chooses the bike instead of the car for one day, our planet is still winning. Consequently, it’s developed a range of e-bikes for all needs and budgets; the latest addition to it is a premium version of its widely successful city bike RadCity.Called RadCity 5 Plus, it’s the second “Plus” model of a Rad Power Bikes product, and the first upgrade of the kind on this particular commuter bike . Improvements are not at all negligible, including a new battery back, better brakes, new display, new tires for extended range, and the new, custom motor, and they serve to make the RadCity an even more fun bike.Like with the RadRover 6 Plus , the RadCity 5 Plus features the new Rad Power Bikes battery, which is sleeker and smaller, and makes for an overall cleaner silhouette for the bike, as it’s now half-integrated into the frame. The motor has been tweaked, as has the frame. The previous large LCD display is now “split” into two smaller and easier to read displays, one centrally on the handlebar and the other on the left side, where you switch PAS (Pedal Assist) levels.The tires are custom-designed for Rad Power Bikes and, according to the company, should translate into an improved range by as much as 11%. Hydraulic brakes provide stopping power. Two versions are offered for the new model, step-thru and high-step, making it suitable for riders between 4’8” (142 cm) and 6’5” (195 cm).RadCity 5 Plus is now available for pre-order in the U.S. and Canada ($1,799 and CAN$2,299, respectively), and will arrive in Europe in winter 2021-2022, with a price tag of €1,799.

Download attachment: RadCity 5 Plus announced on World Car Free Day (PDF)