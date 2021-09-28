A European Cowboy Is Coming to the U.S. Stylish C4 E-Bike Is Minimalist but Smart

Belgium-based bike manufacturer Cowboy is a reputable brand in Europe, with its urban electric bikes that are minimalist in design yet stylish and feature-rich. Now the company reaches a new milestone by making its two-wheelers available on the American market.
For its U.S. debut, the company chose its C4 electric model which is the only one available to American customers so far. The C4 comes in two versions, a step-over frame and a step-through one (C4 ST), with the latter being a first for the manufacturer. The C4 ST allows for an upright riding position. Customers can opt for one of the three color choices available with both variants: black, sand, and khaki.
This dream machine, as Cowboy likes to call it, is not flashy in any way, in fact, it has rather a simple, minimalist design, but with elegance remaining one of the bike’s main traits.
Cowboy integrated the lights into the frame of the C4 as well as the cockpit and the new dedicated app acts as a reliable companion, tracking your bike’s location, offering you riding stats, helping you plan the best routes, giving you battery range estimates, and charge reminders, to name just a few of its features.
Thanks to the bike’s embedded sensors, you can also use the app to track your speed, elevation, calories burned, and more. The sensors can also detect a fall and communicate to the app to alert your emergency contacts.
Cowboy’s U.S. version of the C4 e-bike offers a top speed of 20 mph (32 kph), packing a 250W motor that produces 45 Nm of torque. As far as the range goes, the C4 puts in 43.5 miles (70 km) on a single charge. The C4 needs three hours and 20 minutes to fully charge.
American customers can pre-order Cowboy’s C4 bike for $1,990, a price offer that the company claims will be available until October 31. Shipping will begin in February 2022.
