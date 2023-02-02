Fiido 2023 Lineup Has an e-Bike for Everyone, From Kids to eMTB Riders

Crowdfunding campaigns always come with an asterisk, regardless of how promising or impressive the product they’re raising funds for is. There is risk in crowdfunding, and it means backers are not guaranteed a product within the estimated timeline.
Fiido is one of the most impressive crowdfunding success stories on the e-bike market. The Hong Kong-based manufacturer got its start with one such crowdfunding campaign some five years ago and has grown to be one of the most customer-friendly, reliable, and affordable e-bike brands on the market on an international scale.
And it’s about to get better.
Kicking off the new year on a very positive note, Fiido has introduced a handful of new models that will join its existing lineup of electric two-wheelers. Key takeaways from the announcement are that there will be something for everyone in the near future, in the most literal sense, and that the same quality and attention to detail will be present in future products.
Fiido is also looking to branch out a bit into the higher-tier segment of the market, with a carbon fiber bike, in addition to introducing its first eMTB model bike and its first e-bike for kids. If you’re a passionate cyclist or have been keeping up with the latest on the e-bike market, you probably know that kids’ e-bikes aren’t exactly abounding out there. Later this year, there will be at least one more model available, Fiido promises.
Fiido X we also got to test and review, do come with connectivity, but the app is still currently in development. The company is now re-stating its commitment to building a smart ecosystem that will integrate cycling into users’ lifestyles, offering the chance to monitor their progress and interact with other riders like them from all over the world.
No timeline for this is offered, and details on the new models are still vague at the time of press. But we do know this: whether you’re a kid or an off-road cyclist, Fiido will have a model for you. So let’s have a look at the new additions to the lineup.
C21 and C22
Two brand new city bikes that share the same clean, sleek lines with the X: one a step-over and the other a mid-step. All cables are hidden inside the frame, with mid-mounted color displays offering an easier look at stats during the ride, including battery charge and ride speed.
Both models will pair with a smartwatch to offer remote start and unlock options, have nine gears for added convenience, and an expendable independent water bottle battery design that will serve as a range extender to the battery hidden inside the frame. No word yet on the motor, but Fiido promises “extremely agile power-assisted performance.”
The C21 and the C22 will remain in the affordable range, with an MRSP of $1,599 and an estimated delivery date of March this year. Just in time for the new spring riding season (for most territories).
This is Fiido’s version of a two-wheel SUV, a fat-tire bike that breathes sturdiness and confidence. Titan is powered by a 750W motor and rides on 26-inch wheels clad in 4-inch fat tires. It looks imposing in size and ability, and will probably handle just as well on crowded city streets as it will outside of the city, on gravel paths and dirt roads.
Titan will have torque sensing for a smoother and more intuitive motor assistance, a keyless removable battery, and based on available imagery, will come equipped with front and rear lights, fenders, a front rack, and a second seat in the rear. MRSP is $1,999.
C31
This is Fiido stepping into premium territory, with a bike it calls “the lightest carbon electric bike.” Weighing just 12.6 kg (27.7 lb), C31 comes with a mid-mounted color display, fingerprint or smartwatch unlock options, Gates carbon belt drive for stress-free maintenance, and a very sleek, minimalist frame that hides the battery in the downtube and integrates strip LED lights.
Again, no word on the motor or battery capacity. MRSP for the C31 is $3,999.
Q2
This is “the best seated electric scooter for off-road.” Powered by 1,200W dual drive motors and a 1,252.8Wh removable battery, this apparently small scooter is a beast in sheep’s clothing, ideal for long rides in the city or any adventure you might have in mind outside of it.
M31
This quite-elegant two-wheeler is Fiido’s first take on an eMTB bike, and the company’s first mid-motor off-road bike. It features the same keyless battery removable system as the Titan, dual suspension, chunky off-road tires, and disc brakes.
The powerful motor guarantees 110 Nm of torque, and the battery is a high-capacity one of 696Wh. The M31 comes with an integrated rear rack for some extra gear, integrated lights, fenders, and an MRSP of $3,999 when it becomes available for orders.
K1
Fiido dubs this the “first children’s electric bike on the market,” which is debatable. Not that it matters: if you’re a passionate rider and parent, and would like to take your kid along with you, you know that options are very limited. The K1 is more of an electric push/balance bike than a fully-fledged e-bike for kids, but it is suitable for children aged 3 to 8, so there’s that.
With March set as the deadline for at least a couple of these new models, Fiido is promising more details soon. We’ll be waiting.
