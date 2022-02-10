Sold Out CGO600 Aims To Be the Capable and Affordable E-Bike You've Been Wanting

autoevolution
Spring is almost here, which means time to start getting ready for this year's outdoor activities. Since the e-bike trend is in full swing, why not check out a machine that won't make you feel like you just spent your life savings.

Today, that machine will be Tenways' CGO600 urban and belt-driven e-bike. And while we've seen e-bikes before, this little bugger seems to be stirring up a whole lot of uproar.

If you've never heard of Tenways, all you need to know is that they've been active in the cycling market for over 20 years now, and even though they're headquartered in Hong Kong, they sell and ship internationally.

As to why this company started doing business, it seems that they figured out long ago that overcrowding, delays, and other traffic congestion will one day need to be addressed, so why not start doing that, but 20 years ago.

Yet, one other aspect this crew considers when building a bike is cost. As for CGO600, 1,600 GBP (2,170 USD at current exchange rates) is all you'll need to dish out. Time to see what you can grab for a little over two grand.

As you may have guessed from the price, aluminum is the base material used in forming the tubes for CGO600. 6061 aluminum makes up both the frame and fork and being a bike destined for urban riding, don't expect to see any suspension components in the mix. Well, you've always the wheels to help with that.

Now, the trinket before you is most definitely an e-bike, and while the down tube does seem a bit larger than normal, for a tube that's housing a battery pack, it looks rather sleek.

Inside you'll find Samsung/LG/Panasonic cells and enough juice for up to 81 mlesi (130 km), according to the manufacturer. Of course, this sort of range depends on how much you weigh, road conditions, cargo, and weather. However, only 2.5 hours of charge time is needed to get up and go again once drained.

Looking closely at CGO600, you'll notice that the bike is not powered by a mid-mounted motor but rather a read hub motor. This 250-watt powerhouse is reported as being smooth, silent, and above all, stealthy, as is customary of EVs.

But as smooth or as silent as this motor may be, it's still able to attain a software-controlled top speed of 15.5 mph (25 kph) for Europe and 20 mph (32 kph) for the U.S. It seems we like a little more speed over on our side of the world.

To top everything off, the rest of the drivetrain is provided by Gates with their Carbon Drive setup. If you're not familiar with this tech, it's a drivetrain setup that revolves around a belt rather than a chain. It's designed in such a way as to eliminate slip and offers up to 18,641 mi (30,000 km) of riding time.

A few other components worth noting are the Mivice torque sensor and controller, basically what's responsible for getting the power you want when you want it. The addition of an OLED display will help you keep track of things like speed, ride time, and every track performance via an app. Oh, hydraulic disc brakes will help you stay safe, but always wear a helmet.

What Tenways also chose to do with CGO600 is add a few mounts that give it the ability to either add fenders to keep things clean or possibly add a rack or two for some cargo-carrying capabilities. In total, you're looking at a bike that weighs 33 lbs (15 kg), enough to take up a flight or two of stairs.

Now, there's a bit of a downside for U.S. customers; the bike is sold out on the manufacturer's website. At best, you'll have to start hitting up Craigslist or local bike shops. Since Spring is just around the corner, better get to it.
Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.

