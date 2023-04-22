Ridden: Engwe's P26 E-Bike Makes Commuting Speedy and Fun Without Breaking the Bank

A few months ago, one of my colleagues here at autoevolution put me in touch with Engwe. I hadn’t heard about them before but soon discovered that this manufacturer produces worthy e-bikes with budget-friendly price tags. Engwe agreed to send me one of their newer models, the P26, which arrived on Valentine’s Day. Almost two months later, I’m here to give you some feedback on this e-bike.
To tell you the truth, I didn’t have high expectations from this e-bike. Maybe it was the meager price tag or the fact that Engwe’s products are “Made in China,” which often comes with negative connotations. But it didn’t take long for the P26 to change my mind!
The origins of Engwe can be traced back to California - the company only produces e-bikes, and it currently has five available products, some of which we’ve covered here on autoevolution, such as the M20. It makes sense for Engwe to produce its bikes in China, just like other budget-friendly manufacturers.
That’s how Engwe manages to offer the P26 for only $1,250 on the U.S. shop and €1,200 on the EU one. In fact, the e-bike is currently even further discounted to $1,100 and €1,050. Let’s see how the cost is reflected in the quality of the P26 and its riding experience.
Design Evaluation
First impressions are always important – in this case, P26 boasts a striking design with two color options, Blue and Grey, both equally visually pleasing. At first glance, you wouldn’t necessarily think this is a budget e-bike. Even though the sloped down tube might be reminiscent of a mountain bike, Engwe describes the P26 as a “commuter bike,” and that’s exactly how I’ve been using it. Specifically, I’ve managed to ride it for more than 450 km (280 miles), so I believe I can paint a genuine picture of how it fits into day-to-day life.
Hopping on and off the e-bike is as easy as it gets, as its sloped top tube doesn’t get in the way. The P26’s frame is built out of the typical 6061 aluminum. There’s a single size available, but the company stated that it accommodates riders between 5 feet (1.52 meters) and 6.8 feet (2.07 meters). Of course, you can adjust the seat and the handlebar’s angle to find your ideal upright riding position.
The P26 tips the scales at a low 53 lbs. (24 kg), but it can carry a maximum load of 220 lbs. (110 kg). Before I go into more technical details, let me start from the beginning of my experience with the P26. As I mentioned above, it arrived as the perfect “gift” on Valentine’s Day.
Upon opening the massive box, I found the components carefully arranged and protected by styrofoam. To my surprise, the frame was already connected to the rear wheel, so all I had to do was install the front wheel and handlebar and charge the battery.
By the way, the battery is entirely removable and instantly clicks into place when you need to get going. Taking it off is done using a key – if you lose it, rest assured; you also get a spare one.
After building the e-bike back together, I wanted to make sure the P26 was in tip-top condition, and a visit to the nearest bike shop sufficed, so I got the brakes calibrated and all screws tightened.
Real-World Testing
The moment I left the bike shop was when I was pleasantly surprised by the P26’s power. At the core of the e-bike is a 250 W (500 W peak) motor, which is standard for the European version. Riders in the U.S. will enjoy an 800 W peak motor. Both offer, as Engwe claims, a peak torque of around 40 Nm (29.5 lb-ft.). The motor's sound when using the bike at its full potential is noticeable but not distracting or disturbing.
As required by the EU regulations, the version I received from Engwe limited assistance to 25 kph (15.5 mph), but the actual limitation is how fast you can pedal. My record was 53 kph (33 mph) on a slope, and I still felt relatively in control of the bike. As a side note, do not try this at home.
The bike has five levels of assistance, which can be selected using buttons on the left side of the handlebar. Aid is delivered very smoothly, and you must pedal at least one rotation to get the motor going. Even if you’re on level 5, the kick-off isn’t harsh. Moreover, the motor won’t start operating if you hold on to the brakes.
Sometimes, our legs can’t take it anymore; it happens to us all. Luckily, the P26 is fitted with a throttle and works without pedaling. And it’s a half-twist throttle, not a thumb one, making it even easier to use. The best part is that the top speed when riding throttle-only is the same as when pedal-assisted.
Keep in mind that the handlebar acceleration isn’t activated as standard, and unfortunately, the manual doesn't explain the procedure. To do so, you must hold the brake handle and turn the throttle to the max. Then, you have to turn on the power. "Error 22" will pop up on display, and the message will start blinking. You must keep holding the brake and throttle for about 8 seconds, then simply let go. That's it; the throttle is now ready to go.
After tinkering a bit with the e-bike’s system, I also managed to modify the max speed limit to 40 kph (25 mph), but you could put it even higher than that. Still, the max assisted speed I reached was around 31 kph (19 mph). This time, you can find information on how to do this inside the e-bike's manual.
The battery is the only other difference between the U.S. and EU versions of the e-bike – the EU e-bike features a 36 V, 17 Ah battery, while the U.S. one integrates a 48 V, 13 Ah battery. Interestingly, Engwe claims the EU e-bike provides 100 km (62 miles) of range, quite a bit more than the estimate for the U.S. version, which is 50+ miles (80+ km).
But here’s my experience with the bike – on an average day, I would cycle about 20-30 km (12 – 19 miles). In over two months since I’ve had the P26, I’ve never returned home with less than half of the battery. According to the official specs, the charging time for the US model is about eight hours – however, I found that the battery charged faster than that on 220V, about 1-2 hours for a 50% charge.
Engwe estimates you can ride about 65-70 km (40-43 miles) at full speed in the 5th assistance mode. The range is more than enough to last you on the average commute, and you can ride at full speed with assistance without worrying about running out of battery.
Let me tell you about the other components of the P26. The only name you’ll recognize is Shimano, and the only part from the popular brand is the seven-speed transmission. Personally, I’ve ridden almost only in the 7th gear, as the motor provided enough assistance to tackle the odd slope. If you live in areas where you often encounter steep slopes, the other gears will definitely come in useful.
The rest of the parts are of low-level quality, but that’s not surprising, given the budget-friendly price tag the P26 boasts. Even though the motor and battery aren’t from a renowned brand, I didn’t encounter any problems with them.
Regarding the accessories, the EU P26 comes fitted as standard with front and rear fenders and a rear rack, which Engwe funnily describes as a “comfortable passenger seat.” It’s undoubtedly not a passenger seat; there isn’t any chance of anybody sitting comfortably on it. Instead, you can attach some groceries, a backpack, or a basket. U.S. customers must pay extra for the accessories mentioned above.
You’ll also discover front and rear LED lights on all versions of the P26, making you visible even when riding in the dark. What’s more, the stoplight lets other road users know that you’re braking, which is especially useful when riding in traffic.
The P26 provides stopping power via disc brakes, front and back. However, they’re mechanical, so don’t expect to come to a halt instantly, but they do the job. Impacts are absorbed through a front suspension with two adjustments: open and locked, or, more straightforward, soft and hard - I found it impossible to ride in the latter. The suspension fared alright against the bumps - instead, what turned out to make the ride slightly uncomfortable was the saddle, but luckily, you can easily replace it.
The 26-inch tires also help reduce the shock of bumps, enabling the e-bike to tackle some very light off-roading. Engwe claims they are highly puncture resistant. I’ve had three punctures since I began testing, two of which happened on the same day. That might just be my bad luck, but perhaps the tires aren’t really as puncture-proof as Engwe claims.
Lastly, you’ll find a small display integrated into the center of the handlebar. The screen is visible even when riding under the bright sun and displays basic information, such as speed, trip distance, and battery level. Moreover, there isn't any Engwe app available - that's something the company could consider developing in the future.
All in All
The Engwe P26 is a fantastic commuter e-bike considering its very affordable pricing – it really surpassed my expectations. Even though it’s fitted with mainly cheap options regarding components, they have done the job excellently on the hundreds of kilometers I’ve ridden so far. I’d say this is a good choice for those looking to try the e-bike lifestyle without breaking the bank.
Engwe is currently celebrating its ninth anniversary by running a promotional activity until the end of the month, which includes gifts and discounts. If you want to learn more about the P26, check out the manufacturer’s website.
Pros
- Eye-catching design
- Fast
- Fun to ride
- A bunch of range
Cons
- Mechanical Brakes
- Lack of front cargo options
Rating: 4.0/5