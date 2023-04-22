Ridden: Engwe's P26 E-Bike Makes Commuting Speedy and Fun Without Breaking the Bank

A few months ago, one of my colleagues here at autoevolution put me in touch with Engwe. I hadn’t heard about them before but soon discovered that this manufacturer produces worthy e-bikes with budget-friendly price tags. Engwe agreed to send me one of their newer models, the P26, which arrived on Valentine’s Day. Almost two months later, I’m here to give you some feedback on this e-bike.

53 photos Photo: Florin Profir for autoevolution