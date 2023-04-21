Ridden: Engwe's M20 Fat Tire Cafe Racer E-Bike Is Worth the Bucks, and Here's Why

Ladies and gentlemen, over the past few weeks, I've had the pleasure of testing the machine you have before you. It's Engwe's freshly unveiled M20 fat tire e-bike with retro styling, massive power, comfort, and... the list goes on. Let's dive into the experience you can unlock for a relatively affordable $1,600.
This is the M20. Take a look at it. Explore its network of components. Notice the full suspension frame, fat tires, and overall styling of this bugger. And now, read on as to why you should consider this bike as an option to help you get out of the house more, replace your car for a decent number of tasks, and even catch some glances in the process.
I'd like to begin this portion of our review with a simple question: what was your first impression upon seeing the M20? If you answered retro café racer styling, you'd be a part of the other 90% of people that say the same thing upon viewing this critter for the first time. It might be the shape of the frame or the fat tires. Maybe it's the headlights or fenders. No, it's that seat! Actually, it's all of these things. Yes, Engwe pulled off the whole café racer look, but on an e-bike. Even the rims give off a certain allure. Not to mention the fork construction; it's all been made to look as 'motorcycle' as possible.
But it's an e-bike, and that means a few other things too. For example, a motor is found strapped to the rear wheel, and the juice to power everything, two possible removable battery packs are mounted to the down and top tubes. We'll get to what all this means in terms of riding experience. Pedals and a crank drivetrain are other defining features that make the M20 a bicycle. Although, pedals won't be your method of propulsion with this one.
Speaking of comfort, the main feature that's sure to have you flying around town with a smile on your face, as I did, is the seat. Because it's wider than what we're used to on a bicycle, it's a break from the norm and a welcome one at that. As for those big ol' tires, there are 20 in balloons with a 4 in cross-section. This means even more comfort and some off-road capabilities.
Why "some" off-road capabilities? Well, at the rear of the M20 sits a 750 W motor with a peak output of 1,000 W. While that sounds like quite the power, it's capable of kicking the M20 around with a top speed of 40 kph (25 kph European version), only 55 Nm (41 ft lb) of torque is available for riding up hills and around rougher terrain. Yes, you can take a dirt road and all but don't expect to be burning up singletracks in the woods. The café racer styling should also tell you a bit about where most of your riding should unfurl.
Powering this motor is a single 13 Ah battery (standard), but you can opt for a second battery, too, mounted to the top tube, extending this EVs range up to a total of 94 mi (151 km), according to Engwe. This is also in pedal assist mode. Using the throttle function, only 34 mi (55 km) can be accessed per battery pack. These are numbers obtained in optimum settings, so we'll see what all that really means in real-world testing shortly.
Now, when you first receive your M20, you'll need to put some of it together. This includes mounting the front wheel and pedals and adjusting the handlebar and headlights. All the tools for this are given to you, but be warned, the headlights might be a hassle to mount. They were for me. Connect some wires, unlock your battery with a set of keys, power it on, and you're set.
As a rule of thumb, always check your brakes and shifting system before riding. If you don't know how to do so, don't be shy; take your bike to a local shop and let the masters teach you their craft. Trust me, the last thing you want is faulty brakes. However, I didn't need to do anything to the M20's brakes. They clicked right out of the box. A plus in my book. A minus regarding brakes is the fact that they're mechanical. Considering the M20 weighs 34.8 kg (77 lbs) with the most standard gear and can support a max load of up to 120 kg (265 lbs), hydraulic brakes seem like a must when you're flying around at 40 kph (25 mph) or more.
Regarding the first impression of riding this thing out of the autoevolution building, I just wanted to keep going. Honestly, I've tested several Engwe bikes, and this one has to be their most fun, capable, and solid urban rider yet. After a few laps around the block, I returned to the office with a smile and let a few of my other colleagues test it. All came back with a smile.
My first few days were focused on features like comfort and capability. With that in mind, let me point out that you won't be doing much pedaling on the M20, especially if you have long legs. Because the seat sits relatively low to the pedals, you'll basically be pedaling as you do on a BMX, with knees to your chest. I only give it a pedal or two, and the rest is throttle. Occasionally, I'll turn the pedals to get some blood flowing through the legs.
More on comfort, the rear suspension is a godsend because of the riding position. You'll be sitting nearly upright, and any bumps you encounter would have killed your back if the shock wasn't there. This shock also helps stabilize your ride, considering fat tires are a bit bouncy. The front fork does the same. Speaking of that fork, the adjustment knob is rather neat for on-the-fly modifications to your suspension and does a good job of letting you play around with softness.
From a safety standpoint, I find that the M20, although fitted with mechanical brakes, stops decently well. I've been experiencing a range of distances while stopping, depending on tire pressure and road surface, but at 30 kph (18.6 mph) to a screeching halt, I'm stopping within 7-8 m (23-26 ft). Sometimes more, sometimes less. Not bad Engwe, not bad at all. Adding more safety and some comfort, too, is the lowered center of gravity you have on the M20. It feels as though you're actually riding a moped, not an e-bike.
Now, by the size of those tires and the full-suspension capabilities, you'd think the M20 is designed to handle rough roads, and it can, but I feel it's really at the limit of the bike's abilities. For example, the battery packs and some rear components rattle if you hit too big of a bump. This means you should always keep both tires planted on the ground, and bumps and airtime should be minimal, at best. Curbs and all that made my M20 rattle a bit.
Also, the 55 Nm of torque is enough to handle 10-degree hills, according to Engwe, but off-road adventures will throw terrain of varying degrees at you, often over the bike's limit, and you can feel it. Sure, pedals are there to assist the motor, but it doesn't show up with the sort of range you find on an MTB.
As for day-to-day use, I'm charging the M20 every two to three days if I ride daily, which is rather nice. Sure, I'm not pulling out the max 75 km of range possible because I'm rarely pedaling, but I see a consistent range of around 45 km (28 mph) depending on the routes I take around town. Also, I'm usually blasting around at full speed, so that always drains the juice box a bit faster.
As I rode the M20, I also discovered a few things I didn't like. For example, it's a bit on the heavy side, and because of the way the frame is built, it's hard to find a position to firmly grab it and maneuver it up or down flights of stairs. Since it doesn't fold in any way, it's best you lock it up on the ground floor or store it in your garage.
Another downside, or rather, inconvenience, is the display. For some reason, the charge level on the LCD display doesn't correspond with the charge level the battery array shows. In short, your screen will show that you have a 20% charge in your tank, but the pack shows at least 60% available juice. I recommend gauging your ride after the pack. Oh, and Engwe, please use some hydraulic brakes for machines with this much power. Oh, and just in case you want to hear the electronic horn it boasts, there's a little something-something at the bottom of this review.
To sum everything up that I've discovered about the M20, I'd say go for it. If you're looking for a decently cool EV to replace your car and want to do it looking hip and modern, it's a solid alternative. Even on the speed and capability side, it packs the bang to justify the buck. Sure, some things aren't perfect, but what is? Even relationships take work. In short, if you drop a few dollars more and upgrade things like the brakes and/or the LCD display, you're looking at an EV that will have you smiling while replacing your car. Engwe also advertises the M20 as being able to pull an RV camper, and that's something I'd love to try out. Stick around for more testing of the M20 as it progresses.
Pros
Cons
Rating: 4.0/5
Design Evaluation
Real-World Testing
