Rid Yourself of "Range Anxiety" With the Budget-Friendly Engwe P26 Urban Commuter E-Bike

What's holding you back from buying an e-bike? If you're like me, well, it's most likely cost. Luckily, brands like Engwe know this is an issue for potential buyers. The P26 is one of their answers to this problem, cruising in with a measly $1,250 price tag.
Here on autoevolution, we've extensively covered Engwe – a beginner-friendly price and functional design are at the core of their concepts. The company started as a venture between three friends who wanted to come up with a solution for tiring, lengthy bike rides. Fast forward to now, and the brand has garnered almost one million fans across the globe and has come up with all sorts of urban mobility solutions.
The latest creation in its range of electrified two-wheelers is the P26 – at first glance, you might think that it's a mountain bike, given the sloped down tube and suspension fork, even mountain tires. But Engwe describes it as "your first commuting e-bike." If you look closer, you'll notice the riding position is rather upright and relaxed.
You should keep several things in mind when choosing an e-bike for city riding. First, quality e-components are undoubtedly one of the top priorities – you'll need enough power and range to go on about your business. Now that we've gotten that out of the way, its comfort is also critical – you'll probably be using it daily, and you wouldn't want to have an uncomfortable ride to work every day.
But how will the P26 fare against slopes? Engwe claims the e-bike boasts a 7-degree maximum climbing capability, at least when the motor is operating on its own. If you contribute with some of your all-natural leg power, you'll be able to tackle steeper slopes. Add a Shimano 7-speed transmission, and there are few places in the city where you can't go.
The motor is connected to a 48 V, 13 Ah lithium-ion battery, neatly housed in the down tube. Engwe kept convenience in mind regarding the battery, as they made it removable – you can park your bike wherever you need and not worry about finding a nearby plug to charge the machine. Oh, about that, the manufacturer claims a charging time of about 8 hours – so it's best you charge it when you get home, or at least before you go to sleep.
"range anxiety." Just keep in mind that the range tests carried out by Engwe involved a 165-lb (75-kg) rider.
Proper stopping power is a must on any vehicle, but it's especially important when you don't have a metal box surrounding you. The P26 features front and rear mechanical brakes, which will do their job and should be fine for the P26's power level.
The P26 tips the scales at a relatively low 53 lb (24 kg) compared to other e-bikes. Furthermore, it has a maximum load of 220 lb (100 kg), meaning you'll be able to carry a couple of bags of groceries. However, where are you going to put them? EU customers can receive what Engwe calls a "passenger seat" as a free accessory on purchase, but it's unclear if U.S. citizens can opt for this feature.
Two colors are currently available: Blue and Grey. Personally, the latter is particularly striking, especially since it's paired with the golden touches. U.S. residents can empty $1,250 out of their pockets to pre-order this two-wheeler, while EU customers must spend €1,200. Furthermore, Europeans receive a slightly different version with a 250 W motor and a 36 V, 17 Ah battery. Oh, and do check out the Valentine's Day offers going on.
Being intrigued by Engwe's creation, I reached out to Engwe to test the P26. I literally received it on Valentine's Day, but it's missing the flowers and chocolates. Still, I'm excited to test this bad boy out and tell you all about how it went.
The latest creation in its range of electrified two-wheelers is the P26 – at first glance, you might think that it's a mountain bike, given the sloped down tube and suspension fork, even mountain tires. But Engwe describes it as "your first commuting e-bike." If you look closer, you'll notice the riding position is rather upright and relaxed.
You should keep several things in mind when choosing an e-bike for city riding. First, quality e-components are undoubtedly one of the top priorities – you'll need enough power and range to go on about your business. Now that we've gotten that out of the way, its comfort is also critical – you'll probably be using it daily, and you wouldn't want to have an uncomfortable ride to work every day.
But how will the P26 fare against slopes? Engwe claims the e-bike boasts a 7-degree maximum climbing capability, at least when the motor is operating on its own. If you contribute with some of your all-natural leg power, you'll be able to tackle steeper slopes. Add a Shimano 7-speed transmission, and there are few places in the city where you can't go.
The motor is connected to a 48 V, 13 Ah lithium-ion battery, neatly housed in the down tube. Engwe kept convenience in mind regarding the battery, as they made it removable – you can park your bike wherever you need and not worry about finding a nearby plug to charge the machine. Oh, about that, the manufacturer claims a charging time of about 8 hours – so it's best you charge it when you get home, or at least before you go to sleep.
"range anxiety." Just keep in mind that the range tests carried out by Engwe involved a 165-lb (75-kg) rider.
Proper stopping power is a must on any vehicle, but it's especially important when you don't have a metal box surrounding you. The P26 features front and rear mechanical brakes, which will do their job and should be fine for the P26's power level.
The P26 tips the scales at a relatively low 53 lb (24 kg) compared to other e-bikes. Furthermore, it has a maximum load of 220 lb (100 kg), meaning you'll be able to carry a couple of bags of groceries. However, where are you going to put them? EU customers can receive what Engwe calls a "passenger seat" as a free accessory on purchase, but it's unclear if U.S. citizens can opt for this feature.
Two colors are currently available: Blue and Grey. Personally, the latter is particularly striking, especially since it's paired with the golden touches. U.S. residents can empty $1,250 out of their pockets to pre-order this two-wheeler, while EU customers must spend €1,200. Furthermore, Europeans receive a slightly different version with a 250 W motor and a 36 V, 17 Ah battery. Oh, and do check out the Valentine's Day offers going on.
Being intrigued by Engwe's creation, I reached out to Engwe to test the P26. I literally received it on Valentine's Day, but it's missing the flowers and chocolates. Still, I'm excited to test this bad boy out and tell you all about how it went.