Rift Fat E-Bike Has the Power, Range, and Comfort Factor To Help Leave Your Car at Home

Maybe you know what I'm talking about, or maybe you don't, but if you've ever ridden a fat tire e-bike, you understand why they're becoming such a common sight. Aspects like comfort, ease of use, and capability are leading factors in the recent boom.
Well, one team that's been doing the whole fat tire thing for some time now is Ride1Up. Well, they've unveiled a new champion to join their ranks, the Rift. Clearly, it's a fat tire bike, but there's a bit more to the story, so let's dive in and see if this bugger is worth the $1,900 (€1,700 at current exchange rates) the manufacturer is asking for.
Since those big ol' tires are the defining factor of the Rift, let's start with those. Why fat tires? There are several reasons, but the main ones are comfort and a contact patch to rival that of off-road motorcycles. Regarding comfort, 4 in of cross-section stands between the ground and your bike's rim, and that feels a whole lot like riding on balloons. They'll be a bit bouncy, but it's an air suspension feeling in its most rudimentary form.
Up next, there's that massive contact patch. Here, manufacturers favor these bigger tires because of their grip, which you want in only some settings, MTB riders would know. Still, for the average Joe climbing on an electrified beast for the first time, it will offer a whole bunch of stability.
A trait that differentiates the Rift from other fat tire bikes on the market, including a few of Ride1up's machines, is their diameter. Twenty-six-inch rims sit as the base for those Kenda Krusade rubbers, but because of those 4 in cross-section, it'll feel like you're riding with 29 in MTB wheels or bigger!
More on the frame style, one thing you need to know about the Rift is its ability to come in configurations. There's a step-over and a step-through option. But no matter which model you go for, they cost the same and include the same components. The step-through frame, however, is a lot easier to handle in an urban setting, primarily because it allows you to easily plant your feet on the ground and mount without worrying about spilling the goodies on the rear.
This brings me to my next point. Each Rift features a cargo rack at the rear. The benefit is that it's built with aluminum tubes like the rest of the bike and integrated into the whole framework meaning heavier-than-average loads can be carried with a Rift. I might even go as far as to say I can bring a child on this rack, assuming the right restraints are in place. In all, 350 lbs (159 kg) is this bugger's weight limit.
Now, this big motor requires an even bigger battery, and the Rift is more than prepared to meet your daily, even bi-daily, mobility needs. Hidden in the down tube, a removable 20 Ah battery with LG cells offers a range of up to 60 mi (96.5 km) on a single charge. This number is achieved in test settings, but the lowest possible range is 45 mi (72 km), according to Ride1Up.
Finally, I'd like to paint a little picture of what all that means for folks like you and me. First off, those tires. With these puppies, you can ride the Rift around town, through a local park, and even on some dirt roads. A front suspension fork is also in place to smoothen your ride off-road. Once you've had your fun, you can head down to the local grocery store, pick up the necessities of the day, and then go pick up your kid from their afterschool activities.
In short, the Rift is one of those e-bikes with a solid chance of replacing your car for some activities. Just remember, it should help to have a garage because you won’t be carrying this solid behemoth up any stairs.
Since those big ol' tires are the defining factor of the Rift, let's start with those. Why fat tires? There are several reasons, but the main ones are comfort and a contact patch to rival that of off-road motorcycles. Regarding comfort, 4 in of cross-section stands between the ground and your bike's rim, and that feels a whole lot like riding on balloons. They'll be a bit bouncy, but it's an air suspension feeling in its most rudimentary form.
Up next, there's that massive contact patch. Here, manufacturers favor these bigger tires because of their grip, which you want in only some settings, MTB riders would know. Still, for the average Joe climbing on an electrified beast for the first time, it will offer a whole bunch of stability.
A trait that differentiates the Rift from other fat tire bikes on the market, including a few of Ride1up's machines, is their diameter. Twenty-six-inch rims sit as the base for those Kenda Krusade rubbers, but because of those 4 in cross-section, it'll feel like you're riding with 29 in MTB wheels or bigger!
Since you'll be sitting rather high, the Rift's weight is bound to be a welcome trait to help you remain stable. Just how heavy is it? Take a wild guess before moving on. No less than 84.5 lbs (38 kg). What does this mean in an urban setting? It means you'll need to use a bike rack because there's no way you're taking that up a flight of stairs, and if you do, you need a gold medal. Then there's the frame design, which doesn't help you pick up such a beast.
More on the frame style, one thing you need to know about the Rift is its ability to come in configurations. There's a step-over and a step-through option. But no matter which model you go for, they cost the same and include the same components. The step-through frame, however, is a lot easier to handle in an urban setting, primarily because it allows you to easily plant your feet on the ground and mount without worrying about spilling the goodies on the rear.
This brings me to my next point. Each Rift features a cargo rack at the rear. The benefit is that it's built with aluminum tubes like the rest of the bike and integrated into the whole framework meaning heavier-than-average loads can be carried with a Rift. I might even go as far as to say I can bring a child on this rack, assuming the right restraints are in place. In all, 350 lbs (159 kg) is this bugger's weight limit.
Don't worry about the power to make it home with your precious cargo. This urban two-wheeling tank has a 750 W nominal motor that can crank out 95 Nm (70 ft-lb) of torque. That's more than you'll ever need in any town. It could be enough for the hills of San Fran. In all, the top speed is limited to 28 mph (45 kph), but if you're handy with a computer, you'll likely be able to tamper with that number. Just abide by local laws and regulations, and be aware that you may fry the motor faster if used outside its preset operating norms.
Now, this big motor requires an even bigger battery, and the Rift is more than prepared to meet your daily, even bi-daily, mobility needs. Hidden in the down tube, a removable 20 Ah battery with LG cells offers a range of up to 60 mi (96.5 km) on a single charge. This number is achieved in test settings, but the lowest possible range is 45 mi (72 km), according to Ride1Up.
Finally, I'd like to paint a little picture of what all that means for folks like you and me. First off, those tires. With these puppies, you can ride the Rift around town, through a local park, and even on some dirt roads. A front suspension fork is also in place to smoothen your ride off-road. Once you've had your fun, you can head down to the local grocery store, pick up the necessities of the day, and then go pick up your kid from their afterschool activities.
In short, the Rift is one of those e-bikes with a solid chance of replacing your car for some activities. Just remember, it should help to have a garage because you won’t be carrying this solid behemoth up any stairs.