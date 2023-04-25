X-Concept E-Bike Is the Hot Urban Machine the Modern Cycling World Needs and Wants

I grew up riding bikes, but until I got hired at autoevolution, I never really bothered to dive deeper into the industry. That all changed three years ago, and today, I have a relatively solid understanding of a bicycle and what it needs to be to put a smile on your face. Cue the X-Concept e-bike from Ivan Yeung for Husky Design.
Before you pick up the phone and start checking your bank account to buy this machine, don't; it's just a concept. Upon closer inspection, the X-Concept comes across as a very successful design, full of systems and features that could be everything we'd ever want in an urban-destined machine.
As I explored the project, I couldn't help but remark this bugger's styling. For example, the frame is composed of one large and continuous piece. Why? Because in that hunk of what could eventually be carbon fiber, a battery pack is hidden. After all, it's an e-bike, and there needs to be a power source. I believe Yeung did one hell of a job in creating a sleek and modern frame design that's up to modern or future standards.
Part of the frame also reveals some solid functionality. I'm talking about that handle integrated into the design in front of the seat post. Considering e-bikes are often heavier than classic bikes, it helps to have access to such a feature, and in an urban setting, you're sure to encounter curbs, stairs, and other obstacles which may require you to lift your X-Concept.
Even from a comfort perspective, the X-Concept shines yet again. I noticed that Yeung explored creating a full-suspension machine. Throughout the project, we can see several sketches that include a rear shock absorber, resulting in a slanted seat post design like those found on old-school Cannondale MTBs. But it made the X come across as rather MTB-like, and that's not necessarily what you'd want in an urban setting.
Now, let's remember that this machine is an e-bike, which means a motor. Well, all I have to say about this aspect of the design is that Yeung has put in the research and development to give rise to a credible machine. In short, the X-Concept uses a mid-mounted motor for its propulsion. It's the kind you want for an enduring e-bike. But, beyond that, Yeung has even explored the creation of his own idea of a motor. Check out the blown-up view in the gallery. It's the sort of attention to detail that investors may be looking for in terms of a completed concept. More on the drivetrain; it's all belt drive for this one. Modern, clean, and maintenance-free.
Yeung didn't stop there, either. As I dove deeper, I noticed that this bugger was more than just a beast to ride around town. You can run a couple of errands with it. At the front of the X-Concept, a cargo rack can be mounted right into the head tube. Yes, the head tube and not the fork itself. This is yet another feature that brings added value to this idea. A rear fender is also part of the story. Or is it a seat? It's a bit unclear.
Does the X-Concept have what it takes to be a real toy someday? Well, in my opinion, it does. However, some questions do remain. For example, what sort of base material can be used to craft such shapes and functionality? As far as I know, nothing but carbon fiber. If that's the case for an eventual machine, it's going to cost a pretty penny. After that, a few kinks need to be worked out, like how is that front rack mounted to the head tube, the exact workings of a real motor, and even how much battery can be fitted into the frame.
Sure, it's not perfect or ready for real-world applications, but it's mostly there. Take a good long look at this concept because the future may bring it into our world.
The final version does include a rear suspension, but one that's integrated in a rather neat way. Above the bottom bracket (BB), we can see a little space separating the bike's lower portion from the top. This little section is equipped with a suspension system that reduces and bumps the rear wheel takes up. Before you deny this sort of system's ability to function in a real-world setting, all I need to say is that BMC has created carbon fiber road and gravel bicycles with this sort of setup. I've seen one in real life, and it's amazing. At the front of the X-Concept, a suspension fork with a lockout is thrown in for ultimate comfort.
Holding true to the whole modern styling and look, I invite you to the cockpit. Here, an LCD display is integrated right into the stem, but the thumb throttle differs slightly from others I've seen. It actually works by sliding your thumb over a touch-sensitive surface. No knobs, no levers, no painful wrists. Brakes do exist, but they're integrated into the cockpit design in such a way that they appear to be functionless.
