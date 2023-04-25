Ford F-150 Raptor Goes From Tranquil to Terrifying With Supercharged V8, 6x6 Conversion

Hennessey has done it again. They've taken an already hot machine, the Ford F-150 Raptor, and they've turned it into an excellent off-roader with an extra axle and a whining V8 breathing air from behind the grille. It's called the VelociRaptoR 6x6 and can be yours in exchange for an eye-watering sum.
More on the Benjamins in a few moments, as first, we have to tell you what's new, and for that, we'll have to pop the hood open. It has a fire-breathing supercharged V8 with a 5.2-liter displacement. The new engine has replaced the 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 powering the stock Ford F-150 Raptor, which produces 450 horses and 510 lb-ft (691 Nm) of torque.
That may sound like the lump powering the Mustang Shelby GT500, but while the muscle car has 760 hp and 625 lb-ft (847 Nm) on tap, the VelociRaptoR 6x6 enjoys 700 hp at 6,650 rpm and 640 lb-ft (868 Nm) at 4,250 rpm. The Lone Star State tuner does not mention the straight-line performance in the press release, but they say that every build is accompanied by a 3-year/36,000-mile (57,936-km) warranty.
Road testing for up to 400 miles (644 km) is included, alongside the professional installation that comprises a whole bunch of other stuff, such as the Velociraptor front and rear bumpers. The LED light bar up front is also part of the makeover, and so are the 20-inch wheels made by Hennessey and shod in 37-inch off-road tires. The Brembo brakes provide the stopping power, and the six-wheel drive truck has Fox shocks, front suspension leveling kit, and 3 inches (76 mm) of lift. The usual badging inside and out and under the hood will further set it apart from the stock version of the truck.
Since adding the extra axle required elongating the body, the open bed is now 2.5 feet (0.8 meters) longer and measures a massive 8 feet (2.4 meters) in length. From bumper to bumper, this beastly ride measures 27 feet (8.2 m). It is 7 feet (2.1 m) wide and approximately 7 feet (2.1 m) tall, tipping the scale at 6,500 pounds (2,950 kg). As for the finances, you need $499,999 to make it yours. The price includes the base vehicle and all the work that goes into it.
For anyone keeping track, that is a $100,000 hike over the VelociRaptor 6x6, which has been around since last year and was recently detailed on video doing its thing on and off the road. This model packs a tuned version of the EcoBoost V6, which is good for 558 hp and 672 lb-ft (911 Nm). Pricing for the V6-powered Hennessey VelociRaptor 6x6 is set at $399,950 and includes the donor vehicle.
