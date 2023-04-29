PVY Z20 PLUS Wants You to Unleash Your Inner Adventurer, Wherever You Are

Arguably the best thing about the so-called e-bike boom is the fact that cyclists are being spoiled for choice. They no longer have to choose between models designed for just one type of riding and can get a bike that fits all their needs, whatever they might be.
We'll soon add another model to an already very impressive list. Chinese maker PVY is coming out with a new, all-terrain, fat-tire e-bike called the Z20 PLUS. If the name rings familiar, it's probably because PVY has already made a recent splash on the market with the Z20 PRO. The PLUS is the beefier, stronger, and more badass younger brother of the PRO, from what we can tell.
The Z20 PLUS is launching on crowdfunding, with PVY telling us that the campaign should go live on May 10. Until then, we have the specs to pour over and decide if this is the bike we want to put faith in to back – and they're nothing to scoff at if we're being honest.
The Z20 PLUS is an all-terrain bike that will ride just as comfortably on city streets as on the trail, gravel, or wherever else your inner adventurer spirit will take you once you've unleashed it, which the campaign promises will happen. With a folding frame and riding on chunky 20 x 4-inch tires, it's meant as a daily companion whether you're more of a commuting type and weekend adventurer or like to go all out whenever you have the chance.
Power comes from a 250W rear hub motor for the EU market, which can be unlocked to achieve speeds of 50 kph (31 mph), paired with a waterproof, anti-theft, removable 48V 16.5Ah battery rated for 80 km (50 miles) in electric mode and up to 120 km (74.5 miles) of range in e-assisted riding. Take these numbers as guidelines, not a promise. As you must know if you're reading this, per-charge-range from all e-bike manufacturers is only an estimate that's dependent in real-life conditions on various factors, from payload to riding style, terrain, and weather conditions.
The PVY Z20 PLUS comes with triple damping for maximum comfort, absorbing whatever shocks from the road that those beefy tires can't, and 7-speed Shimano gearshift for easy handling. It also features an 8-second 3-stage folding mechanism for easy transport in the trunk of a car or storage in a city apartment, and some free accessories like front and rear lights, fenders, and a rear rack.
Braking is hydraulic both front and back. The bike comes with a color LCD screen mounted centrally on the handlebars for essential stats and a USB charging port to top up your phone as you ride.
The PVY Z20 PLUS is shown in action in the video below. Pricing will be unveiled when the campaign goes live.
The Z20 PLUS is launching on crowdfunding, with PVY telling us that the campaign should go live on May 10. Until then, we have the specs to pour over and decide if this is the bike we want to put faith in to back – and they're nothing to scoff at if we're being honest.
The Z20 PLUS is an all-terrain bike that will ride just as comfortably on city streets as on the trail, gravel, or wherever else your inner adventurer spirit will take you once you've unleashed it, which the campaign promises will happen. With a folding frame and riding on chunky 20 x 4-inch tires, it's meant as a daily companion whether you're more of a commuting type and weekend adventurer or like to go all out whenever you have the chance.
Power comes from a 250W rear hub motor for the EU market, which can be unlocked to achieve speeds of 50 kph (31 mph), paired with a waterproof, anti-theft, removable 48V 16.5Ah battery rated for 80 km (50 miles) in electric mode and up to 120 km (74.5 miles) of range in e-assisted riding. Take these numbers as guidelines, not a promise. As you must know if you're reading this, per-charge-range from all e-bike manufacturers is only an estimate that's dependent in real-life conditions on various factors, from payload to riding style, terrain, and weather conditions.
The PVY Z20 PLUS comes with triple damping for maximum comfort, absorbing whatever shocks from the road that those beefy tires can't, and 7-speed Shimano gearshift for easy handling. It also features an 8-second 3-stage folding mechanism for easy transport in the trunk of a car or storage in a city apartment, and some free accessories like front and rear lights, fenders, and a rear rack.
Braking is hydraulic both front and back. The bike comes with a color LCD screen mounted centrally on the handlebars for essential stats and a USB charging port to top up your phone as you ride.
The PVY Z20 PLUS is shown in action in the video below. Pricing will be unveiled when the campaign goes live.